Apple MacBook Neo, M5 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iPad Air Go sale in India begins today: Check details

Apple had a busy week recently, announcing several new devices across its MacBook, iPhone 17e, and iPad lineup. Now, these products are finally available for purchase in India after opening for pre-orders earlier. Also Read: Apple starts iPhone 17e sale in India: Amazon, Flipkart offers and full specs

From the affordable MacBook Neo to refreshed MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, Apple has updated almost every corner of its laptop portfolio. The iPad Air has also received a new chip upgrade this year. If you are planning to buy any of these products, here’s a quick look at what’s new and how much these devices cost in India. Also Read: iPhone 16 price cut alert! Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to let you save over Rs 22,000

MacBook Neo sale

The MacBook Neo is one of the most interesting additions to Apple’s lineup this year, which came as the most affordable MacBook. Instead of an M-series processor, the laptop runs on the A18 Pro chip, the same chipset used in the iPhone 16 Pro series. The device features a 13-inch IPS display, an aluminium build, and battery life of up to 16 hours. Apple has also included a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones, and spatial audio speakers. Also Read: Forgot iPhone 17e, Apple may finally launch iPhone 18e with Dynamic Island in 2027

In India, the MacBook Neo starts at Rs 69,900 for the 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB model costs Rs 79,900. Students can also get Rs 10,000 off through Apple’s education pricing.

MacBook Air with new M5 chip sale

Apple has also updated the MacBook Air lineup with the latest M5 chipset, which is available in 13-inch and 15-inch display sizes. Other upgrades include a 12MP Center Stage camera for video calls and faster SSD storage. The laptop continues to focus on portability and battery efficiency. The M5 MacBook Air starts at Rs 1,19,900 in India for the 13-inch model.

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max

Apple’s high-end laptop lineup gets the new upgrade with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. These processors are designed for heavier workloads such as video editing, coding, and running large AI models locally. Apple claims the new chips offer noticeable performance improvements compared to the previous generation. The latest MacBook Pro models are available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, featuring Liquid Retina XDR displays with up to 1600 nits peak brightness.

In India, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro starts at Rs 2,49,900, while the M5 Max variant starts at Rs 3,99,900.

iPad Air upgrade

Alongside the MacBooks, Apple has also updated the iPad Air, which now runs on the M4 chip. According to Apple, this brings a noticeable performance jump over the previous generation. The tablet retains the Liquid Retina display, support for Apple Pencil Pro, and a 12MP rear camera. It also integrates Apple’s new connectivity chips for improved efficiency. The M4-powered iPad Air starts at Rs 64,900 in India.

Apple also launched the iPhone 17e alongside these devices. The phone starts at Rs 64,900 and features the A19 chip along with MagSafe support. However, the overall design and camera setup remain similar to last year’s model.