Apple launches AirPods Max 2 with camera remote feature: Check price in India

Apple has quietly launched the AirPods Max 2, which promises to bring a new set of audio upgrades and intelligence features to its premium over-ear headphones. The second generation of the AirPods Max came after almost five years. The new model builds on the original design but focuses on improving sound quality, noise cancellation, and adding smarter capabilities powered by the H2 chip. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max launch expected in 2026 with A20 Pro chip, bigger battery and camera upgrades

What all does it bring over from the predecessor? Know all the details here. Also Read: iOS 27 update revealed: Liquid Glass design stays but these tweaks are coming

AirPods Max 2: What’s the upgrade?

One of the biggest upgrades in AirPods Max 2 is improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). According to Apple, the new headphones promise to deliver up to 1.5 times more effective noise cancellation compared to the previous generation. Moreover, the improvement comes with the H2 chipset, which also results in blocking louder environmental noise, such as airplane engines or busy train commutes. Also Read: iPhone Air 2 leaks suggest thinner design, A20 Pro chip, and possible dual camera upgrade

For better audio quality, Apple is said to introduce a new high dynamic range amplifier to offer cleaner and more detailed sound. The headphones now support 24-bit, 48kHz lossless audio when connected using the included USB-C cable. Apple says the updated Spatial Audio experience offers more accurate instrument placement, better bass consistency, and improved clarity in mids and highs.

With the H2 chip, several intelligent features are now available on AirPods Max for the first time. These include Adaptive Audio, which automatically adjusts noise control depending on the environment, and Conversation Awareness, which lowers media volume when the user starts speaking. Apple has also added Voice Isolation for clearer calls and Live Translation, powered by Apple Intelligence, to help users communicate across languages.

What else? Apart from these, Apple has added an interesting camera remote feature to let you press the Digital Crown to take photos or start video recording from their iPhone or iPad. For creators, AirPods Max 2 now support studio-quality audio recording, which could be useful for podcasters, singers, and interviewers.

AirPods Max 2 price and availability

Apple says AirPods Max 2 will start at $549 in the United States, with retail availability beginning early next month. In India, the latest AirPods Max 2 costs Rs 67,900, which will be available to order starting March 25th. You can choose between five colour options – Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Orange.

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For reference, know that the AirPods Max was launched in December 2020, at Rs 59,900.