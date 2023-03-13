comscore Apple might introduce 'health tracking features' in its upcoming AirPods
Apple is likely to soon upgrade its AirPods with health-tracking features

News

In 2020, it was reported that Apple was planning to add Ambient Light Sensors.

Apple AirPods Pro (1st gen)

Apple AirPods Pro (1st gen)

Apple will reportedly upgrade AirPods with health-tracking features in the next year or two. For years, the tech giant has been considering integrating health-related features into its AirPods, reports The Verge. Also Read - Apple to launch a HomePod with a 7-inch display in 2024: Report

Now, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this is finally happening. Also Read - Apple's new OLED iPad Pro may cost equal to MacBook Pro

Upcoming Apple AirPods expected specifications

Gurman believes that the iPhone maker could “upgrade the AirPods to become a health tool in the next year or two” and that they might even “come with the ability to get hearing data of some sort”. Also Read - Apple is expected to launch a new HomePod with a 7-inch panel: Report

In 2020, it was reported that the tech giant was planning to add Ambient Light Sensors in future versions of AirPods to monitor data such as blood oxygen level and heart rate.

And later in 2021, another report mentioned that the company was exploring new health-focused features for its AirPods.

Meanwhile, in January this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that the tech giant will start mass shipments of next-generation AirPods which might cost $99 and new AirPods Max in the second half of next year or the first half of 2025.

He has further added that the company might add biometric health monitoring capabilities to future AirPods models.

For the unversed, a report suggests that Apple has started making devices for another key device, that is, the AirPods in the country. Apple, as of now, manufactures just the iPhones in India.

According to a report by Bloomberg, a key-Apple supplier, Jabil Inc’s Indian subsidiary, has started making key components for AirPods in India. The subsidiary has also started shipping plastic bodies or enclosures for AirPods to China and Vietnam.

At the moment, Jabil operates an 80,000-square-meter facility in Pune that employees around 2,500 workers.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 13, 2023 3:14 PM IST
