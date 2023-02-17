Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with USB-C Port, curved design, thinner bezels and more

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly come with USB-C port. The leaked image of the iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C port was provided to MacRumours and was later posted on Twitter by user Unknownz21. The entire upcoming iPhone 15 series will likely have the USB-C port instead of the Lightning connector because the European Union mandate requires smartphone brands to put Type-C ports on all their offerings. Also Read - Apple reportedly postpones Mixed Reality headset release to June at WWDC 2023: All you need to know

Apart from USB-C port the iPhone 15 Pro may feature glass and metal frame have been curved to create a more seamless transition. The camera bump on the back of the iPhone 15 Pro will be thicker than before. Also Read - Apple rolls out fix for iPhone, iPad bug being exploited by hackers

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly feature a 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung. In a retweet, ShrimpApplePro said: “Potentially will be on iPhone 15 Pro Max.” “I said 15 Pro Max because if the separate Ultra iPhone is in 2024, the biggest 2023 Pro iPhone should still have the Pro Max naming,” it added. Also Read – Apple iPhone Ultra for 2024 could be pricier than you think Also Read - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may come with a redesigned camera bump

Apple’s iPhone 15 will reportedly support Wi-Fi 6E network, similar to MacBook, and iPad Pro. Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley shared the information but did not specify whether the feature will be available on all models or limited to the Pro models.

So far, the tech giant has added Wi-Fi 6E support to a few devices, including the latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, while all iPhone 14 models continue to be limited to standard Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6 operates on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, while Wi-Fi 6E uses the 6GHz wireless band to enable faster and more reliable wireless connections to supported devices.

With Wi-Fi 6E, users will get a reliable connection with fewer drops and less buffering. Wi-Fi 6E support was previously rumoured for iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models, but now that Apple has begun rolling out Wi-Fi 6E support to its latest devices, the iPhone 15 is more likely to support the standard, said the report. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame, and increased RAM.