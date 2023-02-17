comscore Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with USB-C Port, curved design, thinner bezels and more
News

Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with USB-C Port, curved design, thinner bezels and more

News

Apart from USB-C port the iPhone 15 Pro may feature glass and metal frame have been curved to create a more seamless transition.

Highlights

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly come with USB-C port.
  • iPhone 15 Pro may feature glass and metal frame.
  • The camera bump on the back of the iPhone 15 Pro will be thicker than before.
iPhone-15-USB-type-C

Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with USB-C Port, curved design, thinner bezels and more

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly come with USB-C port. The leaked image of the iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C port was provided to MacRumours and was later posted on Twitter by user Unknownz21. The entire upcoming iPhone 15 series will likely have the USB-C port instead of the Lightning connector because the European Union mandate requires smartphone brands to put Type-C ports on all their offerings. Also Read - Apple reportedly postpones Mixed Reality headset release to June at WWDC 2023: All you need to know

Apart from USB-C port the iPhone 15 Pro may feature glass and metal frame have been curved to create a more seamless transition. The camera bump on the back of the iPhone 15 Pro will be thicker than before. Also Read - Apple rolls out fix for iPhone, iPad bug being exploited by hackers

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly feature a 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung. In a retweet, ShrimpApplePro said: “Potentially will be on iPhone 15 Pro Max.” “I said 15 Pro Max because if the separate Ultra iPhone is in 2024, the biggest 2023 Pro iPhone should still have the Pro Max naming,” it added. Also Read – Apple iPhone Ultra for 2024 could be pricier than you think Also Read - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may come with a redesigned camera bump

Apple’s iPhone 15 will reportedly support Wi-Fi 6E network, similar to MacBook, and iPad Pro. Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley shared the information but did not specify whether the feature will be available on all models or limited to the Pro models.

So far, the tech giant has added Wi-Fi 6E support to a few devices, including the latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, while all iPhone 14 models continue to be limited to standard Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6 operates on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, while Wi-Fi 6E uses the 6GHz wireless band to enable faster and more reliable wireless connections to supported devices.

With Wi-Fi 6E, users will get a reliable connection with fewer drops and less buffering. Wi-Fi 6E support was previously rumoured for iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models, but now that Apple has begun rolling out Wi-Fi 6E support to its latest devices, the iPhone 15 is more likely to support the standard, said the report. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame, and increased RAM.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2023 4:25 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with USB-C Port, curved design, thinner bezels and more

Amazon announces Mega Electronics Days sale: Check top offers here

OnePlus 11R 5G to get three years of Android updates and four years of security patches

Google India sacks 400 employees from various operations

Elon Musk shuts down two Twitter offices in India

Amazon's Self-Driving Car Shuttles People On Public Roads For First Time - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out Kept Messages Feature, Here s What It Does - Watch Video

How To Recover Deleted Instagram Messages? Here Is A Simple Trick That You Can Use - Watch Video

OnePlus 11 5G vs OnePlus 11R 5G: What s different?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: The ultimate Android smartphone

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Search Engine Opera Jumps In The AI Race By Adding ChatGPT To Its Search - Watch Video

Tech Updates/Launch

Search Engine Opera Jumps In The AI Race By Adding ChatGPT To Its Search - Watch Video
Oppo Launches Its First Stylish Flip Flagship Phone! Know Here The Price And Feature - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Oppo Launches Its First Stylish Flip Flagship Phone! Know Here The Price And Feature - Watch Video
Amazon's Self-Driving Car Shuttles People On Public Roads For First Time - Watch Video

Features

Amazon's Self-Driving Car Shuttles People On Public Roads For First Time - Watch Video
WhatsApp Is Rolling Out ‘Kept Messages’ Feature, Here’s What It Does - Watch Video

Features

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out ‘Kept Messages’ Feature, Here’s What It Does - Watch Video