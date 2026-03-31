Apple iOS 26.5 beta 1 update: Testing encrypted RCS again, is your chat finally safe now?

Apple released its iOS 26.5 software update with several improvements and new features. However, there’s one feature that the company is once again testing and that many users have been waiting for – the end-to-end RCS messaging. The tech giant has released iOS 26.1 beta 1 and is testing RCS messaging in it, but its return suggests that Apple may finally be close to launching it for all users. The new update also includes several changes in the apps like Maps, nevertheless, messaging security is one of the biggest highlight this time. Also Read: Apple iOS 26.5 beta 1 download: How to install update on your iPhone

Apple Releases iOS 26.5 Beta 1 and Tests RCS Messaging

One of the biggest changes that users are spotting is the return of RCS chats. To recall, Apple has tested this feature in a previous beta version but removed it before the final release. Now, the company is bringing back this feature and is available as a beta option inside the Messages settings. For supported users, it is already turned on by default. Also Read: Apple rolls out iOS 26.4 update: new emojis, playlist playground, more

What is End-to-End RCS Messages?

End-to-end encrypted RCS messages means that your messages will be protected while being sent. In another words only the sender and receiver can read them and no third-party such as service providers, can access the content o your messages. This feature is a strong layer of protection for users who rely on RCS messaging. Also Read: iOS 26.3.1 (a) brings Background Security Improvements: What it fixes and why you should install it

What It Means For iOS and Android Users

At present, messages sent between iPhones using iMessages are protected and encrypted. Similarly, the RCS chats between Android devices are also protected and secured. Nevertheless, messages sent between an iPhone and an Android phones do not have the same protection.

This is where the new update becomes essential as messaging between cross platforms could finally become secure with the help of encrypted RCS feature. In addition, this would also fix a major gap that has existed for years in mobile communication.

Availability

While the feature has returned but it is still not available to everyone. Apple has clearly mentioned that encryption support depends on devices and carriers. If you have access to the feature then it will start appearing as a lock icon in your chats. It means that your conversation is protected.

The feature is still in beta and there is high chance that Apple may make further changes before the final release. But unlike previous versions, there is no clear indication that the feature will be removed again.

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Slow Rollout

Think back when Apple first announced the support for encrypted RCS in 2025 and since ten the feature has always appeared in multiple beta versions. However, it didn’t reach public release yet. The slow rollout of this important feature has raised concerns among users, especially when competitors have already implemented similar features.