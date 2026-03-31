Apple iOS 26.5 beta 1 download: How to install update on your iPhone

Apple has released iOS 26.5 beta 1 for developers, allowing them to experience Apple’s next update for iPhones. The tech giant released the update without any major changes like Siri features, but it focuses on useful improvements in apps and system functions. This time, Apple is focusing on refinements in everyday features rather than bringing any big upgrades. Also Read: Apple iOS 26.5 bets 1 update: Testing encrypted RCS again, is your chat finally safe now?

Apple Brings iOS 26.5 with Small Changes

Apple introduced new improvements in the recent beta update, aiming to make daily usage better. There are no major design changes and the company has focused on adding features that improve convenience and usability. These changes are small, but they are essential and make a noticeable difference in how users interact with their devices every day. Also Read: Apple iOS 26.2 Public Beta 1 Brings These 4 Features That Are Worth Trying

Apple Brings Smarter Suggestions in Apple Maps

One of the essential updates came in the Maps app. The tech giant has added a new Suggested Places ” feature in the Maps app. The feature will show nearby locations based on what is popular and what users are searching for. The feature will be helpful in discovering new places without needing to search manually. Also Read: Hands-Free Photos? Your AirPods Can Do That Now With iOS 26

Interestingly, the feature will now open the door for ads in the future. It means businesses will now appear in search results or suggested sections. This showcases that the company is expanding its services in Maps beyond navigation.

Encrypted RCS Messaging

Another major enhancement is the return of RCS messaging, which Apple tested earlier but removed it before the last update. Now, the feature seems to be back in the beta version and is turned on by default for supported devices.

Support for Accessories and Device

Apple is also reportedly improving how iPhones connect with other devices. The new change will allow users to have faster pairing with the third-party accessories. This will make it easy to connect with earbuds and other devices.

Apple has also made some improvements in USB-C connections and support for syncing Live Activities with wearable devices.

Step-By-Step Guide on How to Download iOS 26.5 Beta 1 on iPhone

Step 1: The first step is to go straight to the Apple Developer website and sign in with your Apple ID.

Step 2: The important thing to remember here is that make sure your account is registered for developer access because then only you will receive beta updates on your device.

Step 3: The next step is to open Settings on your iPhone and tap on General.

Step 4: Select software update and check for available updates.

Step 5: Click on Beta Updates and choose the iOS developer beta options

Step 6: Once you click on the option, you will start receiving latest beta versions.

Step 7: No, go back to the Software Update screen.

Step 8: Here, you have to wait for a few seconds and the iOS 26.5 beta 1 update will appear.

Step 9: Now click on the download and install option.

Step 10: Enter your passkey and agree to the terms and conditions.

Step 11: It is necessary that your iPhone should be connected to the Wi-Fi and have enough battery.

Step 12: As soon as the download is complete, tap Install Now.

Step 13: After this, your iPhone will restart and begin installing the update.

Step 14: Once the installation is complete, your device will boot with iOS 26.5 beta 1 ready to use.