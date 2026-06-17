Android 17 officially released: Google rolls out major update with AI features, Bubbles and Wear OS 7

Google has officially launched Android 17, the newest version of its mobile operating system, starting with Pixel devices. The update will gradually roll out to other Android smartphones over the coming months and throughout 2026. Also Read: Android 17 is no longer just about AI, it’s about protecting your money and personal data

Along with Android 17, Google has also released a new Pixel Drop packed with AI features and introduced Wear OS 7 for smartwatches. Together, these updates bring major improvements across Android phones, foldables, and wearable devices, with a strong focus on AI, multitasking, and security. Also Read: From Gemini 4.0, Android 17 to Android XR: Know what Google may announce at I/O 2026

What is Android 17?

Android 17 is the latest major update to Google’s Android operating system. It introduces new ways to multitask, improved privacy controls, better performance optimization, and deeper AI integration across apps and system features. Also Read: Google Android Show announced for May 12: Android 17, Gemini AI and XR - What to expect

The update is designed to make Android more flexible for everyday use, especially for users who switch between multiple apps, use foldable devices, or rely heavily on AI tools for content creation and productivity.

What’s new

Android 17 brings several new features aimed at improving how users interact with their devices. One of the biggest changes is Bubbles, a multitasking system that allows apps to run in floating windows instead of full-screen mode. This makes it easier to chat, browse, and navigate between tasks without constantly switching apps.

A new Bubble bar at the bottom of the screen keeps recent floating apps organized for quick access.

Another key addition is Screen Reactions, which allows users to record both their phone screen and selfie camera at the same time. This makes it easier to create tutorials, reaction videos, and walkthrough content directly from the phone.

For foldable devices, Android 17 introduces a dedicated foldable gaming mode. This splits the screen into two parts, with the game on one side and a virtual controller on the other. Google has also improved memory management to reduce lag and improve gaming performance.

Android 17 security and privacy improvements

Android 17 includes several upgrades focused on user safety and privacy.

Users now get more control over location sharing, including temporary precise location access and the option to share data only with selected contacts instead of the entire address book.

A new “Mark as lost” feature in Find Hub allows users to lock a missing phone using biometric authentication, adding an extra layer of protection even if someone knows the passcode.

Google has also improved Live Threat Detection to block suspicious apps and scams more effectively. Advanced Protection has been strengthened, and PIN security now includes stricter limits and longer delays after repeated failed attempts.

Parental controls have also been expanded, allowing screen time limits and content filtering without requiring immediate Google account linking.

Pixel Drop update: AI features and creative tools

Alongside Android 17, Google has rolled out the latest Pixel Drop update with new AI-powered features.

Gemini Omni allows users to edit videos by simply chatting with AI. Users can remix videos, generate visuals from text prompts, or create AI avatars that look and sound like them.

Google has also introduced Lyria 3 in Gemini, an AI music generation tool that can create songs based on style, mood, tempo, or even images.

Other Pixel updates include improved Quick Share for faster file transfers, Take a Message with voicemail transcription and custom greetings, and enhanced speech-to-voice translation on selected devices using AudioLM.

Wear OS 7 features and updates

Wear OS 7 brings major upgrades to Android smartwatches, especially Pixel Watch devices.

A key feature is Android Live Updates on the wrist, which allows users to track real-time information such as deliveries, fitness progress, and sports scores directly from their smartwatch.

Wear OS 7 also improves cross-device control, allowing users to manage music playback on headphones, control smart speakers, and view photos from connected devices like smart glasses.

Wear OS 7 safety features

Wear OS 7 also brings significant safety improvements.

Pixel Watches can now detect serious incidents such as falls, car accidents, or loss of pulse. In such cases, the watch can automatically contact emergency services and alert emergency contacts, making it a stronger personal safety device.

Android 17 supported devices and rollout

Android 17 is currently rolling out first to Pixel devices. Other eligible Android smartphones will receive the update gradually over the next several months and into 2026.

Some advanced AI features powered by Gemini are expected to arrive later on select devices, expanding Android’s capabilities further over time.

Android 17 vs Android 16 (what has changed)

Compared to Android 16, Android 17 focuses more on:

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Floating multitasking with Bubbles instead of traditional app switching

Built-in screen + selfie recording with Screen Reactions

Stronger AI integration through Pixel Drop and Gemini tools

Improved foldable optimization for gaming

Enhanced privacy controls and anti-theft protection

While Android 16 focused more on stability and refinements, Android 17 shifts strongly toward AI-driven experiences and cross-device integration.