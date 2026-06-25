Amazon Prime Day 2026: The hidden tech category that could offer the biggest discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2026 in India will take place from July 4 to July 6, marking the 10th anniversary of the Amazon Prime Day shopping festival that has been celebrated by Prime members. Amazon claims shoppers can enjoy the lowest prices of the year on several categories, over 500 new product launches, special entertainment releases on Prime Video. They will also get even an annual Prime subscription available for Rs 999 as opposed to Rs 1499. Also Read: Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale Date Announced: Big Discounts Expected On Mobiles, Laptops, More

As most customers will look at smartphones, laptops and smart TVs, another category that might have some of the best bargains during Prime Day is tech accessories. Also Read: Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Best deals on gaming laptops

While they don’t always create the same amount of excitement as flagship phones, they can enhance your common user experience without breaking the bank and are often available at a lower cost. Also Read: Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Best deals on high-end projectors

Portable SSDs

Amazon Prime Day has always been a good time to purchase portable storage devices. Portable SSDs can be used for backing up photos, storing 4K videos, or simply increasing the storage of your laptop – they are often on sale for some of the lowest prices during major holiday sales.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.in/s?k=portable+ssd

Expected discounts: Up to 40% off selected models

Popular brands include Samsung, SanDisk, WD, Crucial, and Seagate.

GaN chargers

With more and more phones, tablets, laptops and wearables using the USB-C charging port, GaN chargers are one of the most valuable accessories available. They are compact, powerful and can connect a number of devices at once.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.in/s?k=gan+charger

Expected discounts: 20% to 50% off

Brands to watch include Anker, UGREEN, Belkin, Spigen, and boAt.

Power banks

This Prime Day is coming as many of us are taking holidays and business trips. One of the accessories often heavily discounted at shopping events are power banks.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.in/s?k=power+bank

Expected discounts: Up to 45% off

Look for fast-charging models from Xiaomi, Ambrane, Anker, URBN, and boAt.

Mechanical keyboards

Mechanical keyboards have become very popular amongst gamers, students and professionals these days. Wireless and RGB models are frequently available with great discounts during Prime Day.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.in/s?k=mechanical+keyboard

Expected discounts: 25% to 50% off

Popular brands include Logitech, Redragon, Keychron, Razer, and Cosmic Byte.

Monitor arms and laptop stands

There are a lot of people who purchase a high-end laptop computer and monitor, without making ergonomics a priority. Monitor arms and laptop stands can make a huge difference in terms of comfort and productivity.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.in/s?k=monitor+arm

Expected discounts: 30% to 60% off

Portable monitors

One of the most overlooked tech accessories of this day are portable monitors. They enable people to create a dual-screen setup nearly anywhere, and are perfect for professionals who are on the move a lot.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.in/s?k=portable+monitor

Expected discounts: 20% to 40% off

Brands such as ASUS, Lenovo, ViewSonic, and Zebronics are expected to participate.

Smart home accessories

Everybody’s talking about smart phones, but during Prime Day, Amazon is usually providing great discounts on smart plugs, smart bulbs, and smart speakers.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.in/s?k=smart+home+devices

Expected discounts: Up to 50% off

Special offers on Alexa-enabled devices

External storage cards and USB drives

While memory cards and USB flash drives are not the most thrilling of items to buy, they are items that almost everyone will eventually need. Prime Day is a great time to fill up on savings.

Expected discounts: Up to 55% off

Samsung, SanDisk, Kingston, and Lexar are expected to feature prominently.

What to expect

According to Amazon, over 500 new products such as Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, iQOO, HP, Asus, Lenovo and boAt will be coming for Prime Day 2026. It is also offering customers its lowest prices this year on items like electronics, appliances, fashion, beauty, home goods and everyday items.

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In its 10th anniversary celebrations in India, Amazon is marking the occasion with a special offer of an annual Prime membership for a limited time for Rs. ₹999, from the original Rs. ₹1499. Throughout the event, Prime Video will also be releasing a number of blockbuster movies and daily episodes of reality shows.