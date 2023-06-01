Amazon Echo Pop arrives in India: Here s how much it costs

Amazon added two new smart speakers to its portfolio of smart devices last month. The short list includes the second-generation Echo Show 5 and the Echo Pop. Now, roughly two weeks later, the company is bringing one of these smart speakers to India. Amazon today silently launched the Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker in India. The newly launched Amazon Echo Pop replaces the Amazon Echo Dot as the company’s entry-level smart speaker in the company’s line in India and elsewhere in the world. Also Read - Nvidia joins $1 trillion valuation club: Here’s how it rose to the top

Amazon Echo Pop pricing and availability in India

The Amazon Echo Pop is available in India in four colour variants — Black, Green, Purple and White. It costs Rs 4,999 and it is available for purchase in the country via Amazon India's official website.

As a part of the launch, Amazon India is offering several offers to the interested buyers. Firstly, the company is offering a five percent instant discount up to Rs 250 on HSBC credit card transactions. Interested buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI option for purchasing the smart speaker.

Amazon Echo Pop design, specifications and features

Let’s talk about the design first. The newly launched Amazon Echo Pop looks like the fifth generation Echo Dot cut in half. It has the same buttons and ports that the fifth generation Echo Dot has but they are placed slightly differently to suit the form factor. It has two buttons for controlling the volume and a button to control the microphone. This button also enables or prevents Alexa from listening in on what users are saying for responding to their queries and performing the said task. There is a power port at the back for connecting the power cord.

Coming to the specifications, the first-generation Echo Pop features a 1.95-inch front-firing speaker with support for lossless high-definition audio. Interestingly, this speaker is bigger than that of the fifth-gen Echo Dot, which costs Rs 5,499 in the country. In terms of connectivity, it has dual-band WiFi with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz channels and Bluetooth support. It also features support for smart home controls. The smart speaker ships with a 15W charger.

As far as system requirements are concerned, the Amazon Echo Pop is compatible with Fire OS, Android and iOS devices and also accessible via web browser.

Also, Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa supports two languages in India via the Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker, which are English and Hindi. Additionally, the Echo Pop can be used as a standalone speaker or be paired with a Bluetooth speaker.