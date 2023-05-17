Amazon is always looking for new ways to out Alexa is users’ homes and their lives. Some like Echo Dot strike a chord with the users and stay with them for years, others like Echo Spot morph into something better and more utilitarian, like the Echo Show. Then there are products such as the Echo Look or the Echo Loop or Astro, that stand in the queue of the company’s failed experiments. Now, in one such move, Amazon has announced a new smart speaker that takes one of the company’s existing products and turns it into something better. What’s better than the classic — Echo Dot? Half of the Echo Dot speaker. Also Read - Amazon is building ChatGPT-like chatbots for Alexa: How will this change your smart home experience

Amazon today announced a new smart speaker dubbed as the Echo Pop. This new smart speaker takes away the spot from Echo Dot as the company’s entry-level smart speaker and it looks like the fifth-gen Echo Dot cut in half. Literally! Also Read - Amazon launches fifth-gen Echo Dot in India: Check price, specs, availability

Amazon says that the Echo Pop is a completely new form factor with a front-facing directional speaker, which delivers full sound and access to Alexa. Furthermore, the company says that its compact design is perfect for a dorm room, or if you are looking to add Alexa to more rooms in your home. It comes with a1.95-inch front-firing speaker, which is bigger than that of the fifth-gen Echo Show. It also supports Eero Built-in, which means it can add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to users’ existing Eero Wi-Fi network. Also Read - Amazon announces deals on Echo devices as Alexa turns five: Check top offers here

The Echo Pop comes in Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal colour variants and it costs $39.99 (Rs 3,295 approximately).

Second-gen Echo Show 5

The company also introduced the second-gen Echo Show 5 today. This new smart display, unlike the older model, comes with an adjustable stand. Essentially, Amazon has made improvements to the existing Echo Show 5 and added an adjustable stand with a USB Type-C charging port.

Amazon says that the speaker system in the new Amazon Echo Show 5 has been completely rearchitected to provide double the bass of the previous generation and clearer sound for enjoying entertainment such as music, Audible audiobooks, video content, or podcasts. Echo Show 5 also includes the AZ2 Neural Edge processor and a reengineered microphone array.

It costs $89.99 (Rs 7,417 approximately) and it comes in Deep Sea Blue and Charcoal colour variants.

Wait, there’s more!

All-new Echo Buds

Additionally, Amazon also introduced the second-gen Echo Buds today. Amazon says that the new Echo Buds feature high-quality audio and a lightweight, semi-in-ear design so users can stay connected to their surroundings while listening to music or taking phone calls. They are sweat-resistant, with a battery that provides up to five hours of music playback per charge, up to 20 total hours with a fully charged case, and up to two hours after a 15-minute charge.

Amazon says that its new Echo Buds come with a multipoint pairing feature, which enables users to pair Echo Buds to two devices simultaneously. Furthermore, they will automatically recognise which device is playing audio and switch to that device, so that users can make a video call on their laptop and switch to listening to music on your phone without missing anything. Amazon also says that users can also customise tap controls on Echo Buds in the Alexa app to do things like long press or double tap to listen to music, answer phone calls, mute your mics, and more.

The new Echo Buds cost $49.99 (Rs 4,120 approximately).