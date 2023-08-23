By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
The successful moon shot on Wednesday has come like a booster shot for the officials of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is now gearing up for a mission to the Sun. India on Wednesday evening successfully landed its moon lander near the South Pole of the moon.
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft — the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun — is at India’s rocket port in Sriharikota and is getting ready for the launch.
ISRO will be sending up its Aditya-L1, a coronagraphy satellite, on a PSLV rocket to study the solar atmosphere towards the end of August or early September.
According to the ISRO, the spacecraft will be placed into a halo orbit around the first Lagrange point, L1, of the Sun-Earth system.
The satellite around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without occultation/eclipses.
The Aditya-L1 satellite — named after the Sun God — will be carried by Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).
ISRO has also slated a flight to Venus — Venus Mission — in 2024. Whether it is going to be a ‘Night Flight to Venus’ will be known later.
— IANS
Author Name | Pranav Sawant
Select Language