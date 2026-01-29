Adobe Express Premium goes FREE for Airtel customers: Here’s how to claim

If you are an Airtel user, then know that the telecom operator just dropped a major freebie. Adobe has partnered with Bharti Airtel to offer Adobe Express Premium free for one year to all Airtel customers in India. That includes prepaid, postpaid, broadband, Xstream, and DTH users, basically anyone inside the Airtel ecosystem. Also Read: Best Netflix plans with Airtel right now

It must be noted that the Premium subscription of Adobe Express usually costs around Rs 4,000 for a year, with the same benefits that your Airtel app is offering you. The good part is that you don’t even need card details or any payment details to get it free for a limited time, to ultimately force you to pay once the trial period ends. All you need isthe “Airtel Thanks app.” Also Read: Recharge Price Hike Coming This Year? What It Means For Jio, Airtel, Vi Users

Who can get it and how to avail it?

As mentioned before, if you are using an Airtel service, then you are eligible to get the free Adobe Express Premium subscription. It comes with a validity to be claimed between January 29th, 2026, and January 28th, 2027. Don’t worry, the one-year free validity will begin from the day you activate it.

If you are eligible, then simply follow these steps to activate Adobe Express Premium:

First of all, open the Airtel Thanks app and log in. If you are already using it, great!

As soon as you open the app, you will find the banner of Adobe Express at the top. If you can’t find it, then simply go to “Claim OTTs and more”

Click on Claim Now and proceed

Now, sign in with your Adobe account or create a new one

What You Get With Adobe Express Premium

Adobe Express is an easy, all-in-one design tool, and the Premium plan adds some really useful benefits. With this free version, you will get 250 generative AI credits per month as well as access to premium templates for posts, stories, videos, posters, and reels.

Plus, over 200 million Adobe Stock assets, including photos, videos, and music, a full Adobe Fonts library with 30,000+ fonts, and advanced tools like background removal, bulk resizing, and auto captions. In addition to these, it also offers 100GB cloud storage for projects.