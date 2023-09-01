Aditya L1, ISRO’s first solar-based space observatory mission will be launched on Saturday (September 2. 2023). The spacecraft will be sent via PSLV XL rocket at 11:50 AM IST. This sun-based mission will have seven payloads each with different capabilities. Let’s see how to watch the launch of the Aditya L1 live.

How to watch Aditya L1 takeoff online

ISRO’s Aditya L1 mission will commence tomorrow, i.e. Saturday at 11:50 AM IST. The launch will be streamed live on ISRO’s official YouTube channel. Those interested can click on the preview below to start watching the Livestream.

Aditya L1 mission: Things to know

Aditya L1 will be ISRO’s first solar-based space observatory mission. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from Earth. This orbit is said to have a major advantage as it can continuously view the Sun without any occultation or eclipses.

The spacecraft carries seven payloads which will help observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors.

Following are all the seven payloads of Aditya L1.

1. Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) – Corona Imaging & Spectroscopy

2. Solad Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) – Photosphere and Chromosphere Imaging- Narrow & Broadband

3. Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS) – Sosft X-ray spectrometer: Sun-as-a-star observation

4. High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS) – Hard X-ray spectrometer: Sun-as-a-star observation

5. Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) – Solar wind/Particle Analyzer Protons & Heavier Ions with directions

6. Plasma Analyser Package FOR Aditya (PAPA) – Solar wind/Particle Analyzer Electrons & Heavier Ions with directions

7. Advantage Tri-axial High-Resolution Digital Magnetometers – In-situ magnetic field (Bx, By and Bz)

While ISRO carries out several missions, its recent Chandrayaan 3 was likely the most popular space-based mission in India. Globally, it created a new record as Chandrayaan 3’s livestream generated 8.06 million views on YouTube. This is the highest for any livestream on the platform.

Now, everyone’s eyeing on the Aditya L1 mission. It is worth noting that ISRO has many other missions up its sleeve. Its upcoming missions include Mangalyaan 2, NISAR, SPADEX, Shukrayaan 1, LUPEX, and Gaganyaan, which will be its first manned mission.