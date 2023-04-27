Acer on Thursday launched the all-new Swift Go OLED laptop in India. The Acer Swift Go OLED is a thin and light laptop with a 2.8k resolution display, the latest 13 Gen Intel processor, and up to 45W fast charging. Also Read - Acer Chromebook Spin 714 launched: Check price, specifications and availability

Acer Swift Go OLED India price and availability

The Acer Swift Go OLED starts at Rs 79,990 and is already available for purchase at Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Amazon. Also Read - Acer Predator Helios 16 with 13th-gen Intel processor launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Acer Swift Go OLED specifications and features

As the name suggests, the laptop comes with an OLED display sized 14 inches. It has a screen resolution of 2.8k and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen has a TUV Rheinland certification to balance the blue light. Also Read - Apple sees worst dip in Mac sales as pandemic-driven demand slows

The laptop has an aluminum chassis with diamond-cut edges on the top and rear hinge.

It is made from an environment-friendly blended polymer of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and 100 percent ocean-bound plastic waste collected from coastal areas or waterways.

It is powered by Intel’s 13th gen Core H series processor which comes with 14 cores. It has Intel Evo and Unison technology. The laptop has 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Acer has provided a TwinAir cooling system that’s said to improve thermal performance by up to 80 percent.

The laptop packs a battery that supports 45W fast charging. Acer claims that a quick 30-minute charge can offer up to 4 hours of uninterrupted usage.

It has a keyboard and an OceanGlass touchpad that offers a tactile feel while scrolling. The device also has a camera at the top of the display with 1440p resolution. Furthermore, it has Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction technology that enhances the image quality in lowlight conditions. There’s also Acer Purified Voice support that reduces the background noise with the help of AI.

As for ports, the laptop boasts 2x USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E, and a MicroSD card slot.