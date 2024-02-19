After several rumours, Xiaomi has finally confirmed the India launch date of the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Series. However, it appears that only the vanilla Xiaomi 14 is making it to the Indian market and not the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. For the unversed, Xiaomi has scheduled the global release of the Ultra model for February 25 in Barcelona, Spain, around the time of the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

Xiaomi 14 India launch date and expected price range

Xiaomi 14 is finally launching in India and the launch is scheduled for March 7. The smartphone is expected to come in the premium range considering its specifications.

If you are planning to consider this smartphone, don’t expect it to be more affordable than the competition. It is expected to be priced above the Rs 60,000 price range.

Upon launch, it will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S24 5G.

Xiaomi 14 specifications and features

Xiaomi 14 is already available in China so its specifications are known. The Xiaomi 14 has a 6.36-inch compact display with a 1.5k resolution. The LTPO OLED panel has a 120Hz refresh rate support and a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

The smartphone boasts a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens with OIS support. It is assisted by a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The telephoto lens has a 3.2x optical zoom support as well as OIS support.

It has a 32MP camera on the front for clicking selfies and doing video calls. The rear camera is capable of shooting 8K videos, whereas, the front camera can shoot 4K videos. It also has other camera features like HDR, panorama, and others.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core chipset. It is paired with a base 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The device packs a 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It also has 10W reverse wireless charging support.

The device has stereo speakers and a slew of connectivity options such as 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and GNSS suite. It also has an IR blaster and NFC support. It will run on Android 14 OS with HyperOS skin on top.

In other news, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will make its global debut next week in Barcelona. The smartphone will have a quad-camera system and be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It is expected to have a larger battery and boot on HyperOS.