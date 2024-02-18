Xiaomi has scheduled the launch of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra for next week in the global markets. The device is also expected to launch alongside the Xiaomi 14. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi’s Founder and CEO Lei Jun has revealed the design of the Ultra model giving us a closer look at it. Additionally, the entire specs sheet of the device has been surfaced. Let’s take a look.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra launch date and availability

Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be unveiled on February 25 alongside the Xiaomi 14.

As per rumours, the device will also make it to India soon. As per a tipster, Xiaomi will make over 1 lakh units of the Ultra model available for sale in the country.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra design and specifications

Jun has shared several promotional images of the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Ultra on X (formerly Twitter). The official posters confirm that the Ultra model has a circular camera island, which is in line with the leaks. They also reveal the leather-like textured back of the device.

#Xiaomi14Ultra Are you team black or team white? pic.twitter.com/ofdwUePUTC — Lei Jun (@leijun) February 18, 2024

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will have at least two colour options – Black and Blue. Now, let’s take a look at the phone’s specs sheet.

The smartphone is tipped to come with a 6.73-inch punch-hole display. The screen will have narrow bezels offering an intuitive experience. The screen will have up to 120Hz refresh rate support and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

It will also have HDR10+ and 1440p pixels resolution. Moreover, the screen will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. Expect the device to have some sort of glass protection.

As for the cameras, it is expected to feature a Leica co-branded camera system. It will have quad cameras on the rear with all lenses being 50MP sensors. The main lens will be a 1-inch type sensor, followed by an ultrawide unit, a telephoto lens, and a periscope telephoto unit with 5x optical zoom.

The main camera on the device is said to be capable of shooting 8K videos at 24fps and 4K videos at up to 60fps. Furthermore, it may also have 1920fps slow-motion video. Upfront, it may come with a 32MP selfie camera with 4k video resolution support.

Powering the device will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It is rumoured to pack a 5,300mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

The device is anticipated to come with a slew of connectivity options such as dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC suite. It will also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is expected to boot on Android 14 OS out of the box with HyperOS on top.