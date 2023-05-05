Want a fancy mobile number? Jio's new postpaid service lets you buy one

Everybody likes fancy mobile numbers and there are quite a few reasons for this. Fancy numbers are easy to remember, they get noticed easily and some even consider them lucky. We all search for a good combination of numbers while purchasing a new SIM card. Aware of the growing demand and the appeal of fancy numbers, telecom operators have expanded the ways a customer can register an unconventional mobile number for their SIM card. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL: Best postpaid plans under Rs 1000 with OTT benefits

A few companies in the Indian telecom market like Vodafone Idea and BSNL provide interested subscribers with certain digits in mobile numbers of subscribers' choice. However, it is worth noting that no company provides a complete mobile number of subscribers' choice. But Reliance Jio has come up with a slightly better offering for customers wanting a fancy mobile number.

Reliance Jio has also announced a similar service for interested postpaid subscribers, giving them the option to get a mobile number with up to six digits of their choice. Interested subscribers can get a postpaid Jio SIM card at Rs 499 as a booking fee. After successful payment of the booking fee, they will get a booking code and the option to schedule a Jio agent booking.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to book a Jio postpaid mobile number with your desired digits combination.

A step-by-step guide to booking a postpaid Jio SIM card with desired digits combination

Step 1: It is a bit difficult to navigate to the ‘choice number’ page on Jio’s website. So instead of looking for the option on the website, search for “Jio fancy number” on Google or any other search engine using your laptop, phone, or tablet.

Step 2: Click the result that says “Buy Mobile Number of Your Choice” (It should be the first result most likely). After reaching the page, click on Get Started.

Step 3: Enter your existing mobile number for future communication and click on Generate OTP.

Step 4: On the next window, enter the OTP and click Submit.

Step 5: Enter a minimum of four digits of your desired number combination (you can enter up to six digits), Name and Pincode in the next window.

Step 6: In the next screen, choose your desired number from the options given.

Step 7: Click Book next to the number of your choice.

Step 8: Make the payment and you will receive a booking code.

Keep the booking code with you. The Jio agent will ask for the booking during the delivery of the SIM card. The SIM card must be activated in the next 15 days.