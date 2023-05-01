comscore
News

JioDive VR headset launched to watch Live cricket, movies, and shows

Wearables

Jio is expanding its wearable portfolio with the launch of the all-new JioDive VR headset. It is said to offer a 100-inch virtual screen experience.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio launches its very own VR headset dubbed JioDive.
  • JioDive is advertised to offer a 100-inch virtual screen experience.
  • JioDive is priced at Rs 1,299.
JioDive

Reliance Jio has launched a new hardware product amidst its expanding True 5G network across India. And it’s not just any hardware product, but rather it’s a VR headset that marks Jio’s expansion into the world of virtual reality.

The company has launched the all-new JioDive VR headset that’s commercially available, unlike its JioGlass announced last year. It is said to let users watch cricket on a 100-inch virtual screen.

JioDive price in India and availability

JioDive is priced at Rs 1,299 and comes in a single Black color variant. It is available for purchase on JioMart and has 3 months of warranty.

It’s unclear if the VR headset is available offline, but as soon as we get more information, we’ll update the article.

JioDive specifications and features

JioDive is advertised to offer an immersive 360-degree cricket viewing experience. Jio is marketing it specifically for the ongoing Tata IPL matches. Although, it can also let you watch movies, play games, and do a lot more.

The JioDive headset supports apps like JioCinema, YogaXR, Foton VR, and games like Snakes & Ladders, Crossbow Legends, ChessAR, and others. However, it’s exclusive to Jio users.

The headset with model number JD-003 has a field of view of 90 degrees and a weight of 325 grams. It has the following dimensions – 195mm x 130mm x 90mm.

The VR headset is compatible with Android and iOS devices having a screen size of up to 6.7 inches. Also, the phones must have Gyroscope and an accelerometer in order to get the full 360-degree viewing experience.

To navigate in VR mode, there’s a dedicated button at the bottom. The VR headset also has some controls at the top to adjust lenses as per optical comfort. Speaking of comfort, it also has a breathable cushion for extended usage.

Inside the JioDive box, users will get the VR headset, a quick user guide, and a micro-fibre cloth to clean the lenses.

  • Published Date: May 1, 2023 1:25 PM IST
