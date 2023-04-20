Vodafone Idea launches Rs 368, Rs 369 prepaid plans in India

At a time when Bharti Enterprises’ Airtel and Reliance Industries’ Jio are busy expanding their 5G networks in the country, Vodafone Idea, also known as Vi, is busy strengthening its 4G network in the country. In this chain of event, the company has quietly introduced two new prepaid plans in India. These new prepaid plans are a part of the company’s Unlimited plans are they are priced at Rs 368 and Rs 369 in India respectively. Also Read - Vodafone Idea rolls out Rs 181 plan for prepaid users: Check details

Vodafone Idea Rs 368 prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea’s prepaid plan worth Rs 368 offers 2GB of daily data and it comes with a validity of 30 days, which totals to 60GB of data in a month. Once the daily data limit expires, the speed of the network is reduced to 64Kbps. In addition to data, this prepaid plan offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Idea‘s Rs 368 plan also offers 30 days of SUNNXT subscription along with weekend data rollover facility. This means that the daily data remaining from Monday to Friday is credited to users over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

This pack also offers Binge All Night facility to Vi subscribers, which means that they can enjoy night data without any limits from 12AM to 6AM everyday without any deductions from their data pack or any additional cost.

Additionally, subscribers get access to Vi Movies and TV and up to 2GB of backup data every month.

Vodafone Idea Rs 369 prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 369 plan offers 2GB of daily data and it comes with a validity of 30 days, which totals to 60GB of data in a month. In addition to data, this prepaid plan offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

This prepaid plan also offers 30 days of SonyLIV subscription along with weekend data rollover facility and the company’s Binge All Night facility. Additionally, subscribers get access to Vi Movies and TV and upto 2GB of backup data every month.

It is worth noting that the development comes shortly after the company assured that it will soon start rolling out its launching 5G services in India. “5G rollout will begin soon,” Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of Aditya Birla Group said on the sidelines of an event recently.