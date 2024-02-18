Vivo has confirmed the launch of its next smartphone in India. The company is gearing up for the release of a Y series handset dubbed Vivo Y200e 5G. As the name suggests, it will likely be a device for both the online and offline markets, with a major focus on the latter. The company has now revealed the launch date and its design. Let’s take a look.

Vivo Y200e 5G India launch date, expected price, availability

Vivo Y200e 5G is scheduled to launch on February 22 in India. Although it will mostly be an offline-centric device, it is also expected to be sold online. The smartphone is expected to be priced in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment.

— vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 16, 2024

Upon launch, it will compete with the likes of phones from brands like Samsung, Redmi, Realme, Motorola, Infinix, Tecno, and Poco.

The device will have two colour options – Orange and Black/Blue.

Vivo Y200e 5G specifications (expected)

The Vivo Y200e 5G is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The screen may have an FHD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is confirmed to feature an eco-fibre leather finish.

The smartphone will have a triple camera system on the back and is rumoured to have a 50MP main lens. It may have a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and pack a large 5,000mAh battery.

It is also rumored to come with the Vivo’s 44W FlashCharge support. It will also likely have an in-display fingerprint scanner and IP rating. The device may boot on Android 13 or Android 14 OS out of the box and have FuntouchOS on top.

Apart from this, there are no other details known. Vivo already has the Vivo Y200 5G for sale in the market. It comes at a starting price tag of Rs 21,999. Here’s a quick look at its specs.

It features a 6.67-inch main display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 64MP dual-rear camera system. It has a ring-like LED flash unit. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and houses a 4,800mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

The device has an in-display optical fingerprint scanner and up to 8GB RAM/256GB storage. Although the name of the device is similar to the upcoming Vivo Y200e 5G, they both differ in terms of the design.