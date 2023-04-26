Vivo on Wednesday launched the all-new Vivo X90 smartphone series in India. It is the company’s flagship series offering features like Zeiss optics, Dimensity 9200 SoC, and 120W charging support. Also Read - Vivo X90 series to launch in India today: How to watch live event, what to expect

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro India price, offers, and availability

The Vivo X90 is priced at Rs 59,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 12GB RAM option with the same storage is priced at Rs 63,999. Also Read - Vivo T2 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, specification and top offers

With ICICI and HDFC Bank CC and DC, buyers can get Rs 5,500 off till May 11. Vivo is also offering up to Rs 6,000 additional bonus on the exchange of old devices on the Vivo online store. Also Read - Vivo to launch X90 series smartphones in India on April 26: Check details

The device comes in Asteroid Black and Breeze Blue color options and can be pre-booked today on Vivo online store, Flipkart, and other retail stores.

The Vivo X90 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 84,999 for the lone 12GB RAM and 256GB variant.

It has up to Rs 8,000 off on ICICI and HDFC bank CC and DC till May 11. Buyers will get up to Rs 8,000 additional bonus on the exchange of old devices on the Vivo online store.

The Pro model comes in the lone Legendary Black color option and is up for pre-booking on Vivo online store, Flipkart, and other retail stores.

The sale begins on May 5 for both models.

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro specifications

The Vivo X90 sports a 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device has a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP portrait lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens.

As for the battery, the device packs a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has FunTouchOS 13 on top.

The Vivo X90 Pro features a 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to the X90, the screen on the X90 Pro also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Again similar to the vanilla smartphone, the X90 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

It has a triple-camera system on the back with a 50MP IMX989 main lens, a 50MP portrait lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens.

The device packs a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It has FunTouchOS 13 based on Android 13.