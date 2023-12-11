Vivo launched its X100 series, the successor to the X90 series, in China in November. The X100 series comprises of two models: X100 and X100 Pro. Both phones are powered by MediaTek’s latest and most powerful Dimensity 9300 chip. They also boast impressive camera features. Now the company is preparing for the global launch of the X100 series and the launch date for the X100 series was accidentally revealed by Vivo on its website.

According to Gizmochina, the webpage for the X100 series went live with a “Coming Soon” tag, and clicking on it led to another page that showed the launch date as December 14. The website also indicated that pre-orders for both phones have been open since November 24, but the availability page still said “stay tuned”. However, Vivo has not officially announced the pre-orders of the X100 series yet.

Vivo X100 series specifications: What we know so far

The X100 series phones have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and in-display fingerprint scanner. They also have a dedicated Zeiss colour tuning for the display, similar to the previous model. The phones are IP68 water and dust resistant.

The cameras on the X100 series phones are impressive. They have a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The X100 has a 64MP telephoto lens, while the X100 Pro has a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 100x hybrid zoom. Both phones have a 32MP selfie camera. Vivo has also added the V3 imaging chip to both models.

The X100 series phones run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300SoC, coupled with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

Meanwhile, MediaTek has unveiled the Dimensity 9300 in a bid to compete with Qualcomm, following the release of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The Dimensity 9300, MediaTek’s latest offering, is built using TSMC’s third-generation 4nm+ process node. The company asserts that this will enable a performance boost of up to 40 percent compared to the previous year’s Dimensity 9200. Additionally, the new chipset is designed to consume 33 percent less power, thereby enhancing its efficiency over its predecessor.