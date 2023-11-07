MediaTek has announced its latest flagship chipset called the Dimensity 9300 as it hopes to take on its biggest rival Qualcomm after the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The new MediaTek Dimensity 9300 uses TSMC’s third-generation 4nm+ process node, which the company claims will allow it to offer as much as 40 percent improvement in peak performance when compared with last year’s Dimensity 9200. At the same time, the new chipset will use 33 percent less power, making it more efficient than its predecessor. The Dimensity 9300 will begin appearing in top-end phones of next year, likely starting with the Vivo X100 series.

READ MORE MediaTek's next Dimensity chip may run generative AI like ChatGPT

CPU

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9300 has an all-big core CPU design, which includes a prime Cortex-X4 core at a maximum clock speed of 3.25GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores clocked at 2.85GHz, and 4 Cortex-A720 cores with a frequency of 2.0GHz. All these cores are based on the Armv9 architecture. In comparison with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Dimensity 9300 lacks the CPU Little cores. Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, for instance, uses two Cortex-A520 cores clocked at 2.3GHz additionally.

GPU and APU

Joining the CPU on the Dimensity 9300 is a 12-core Immortalis G720 GPU, which the company claims offers hardware-based ray tracing on AAA titles. In addition, there is a 46 percent jump in performance and a 40 percent dip in power consumption when compared to the predecessor. The Dimensity 9300 also uses the latest LPDDR5T RAM with a 9600Mbps speed and UFS 4.0 storage standard that supports Multi-Circular Queue (MCQ). The chipset also has an APU 790, which is responsible for handling Artificial Intelligence-based tasks. MediaTek claims with the help of Generative AI with Stable Defusion, the APU can generate responses in less than a second. There is also support for LLM with up to 33 billion parameters on the chip.

More features

Other features include support for displays with up to WQHD resolution and 180Hz refresh rate. The chip can also support dual-active displays of a foldable device. For photography, the chipset uses an Imagiq 990 ISP that comes with always-on HDR and a standalone image stabilisation module. MediaTek claims the ISP can record 8K videos at 30fps or 4K videos at up to 60fps with cinematic mode and real-time bokeh effects. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, on the other hand, offers 4K video recording at up to 120fps. It can support cameras of up to 320MP graphic resolution and 18-bit output. For 5G, the chipset uses an R16 5G modem, which supports 4CC-CA Sub-6GHz and 8CC-CA mmWave bands. MediaTek claims the modem will be able to deliver improved power efficiency using the MediaTek UltraSave 3.0+ technology.

As we said, the Vivo X100 series will be the first batch of phones to use the Dimensity 9300 chip, but it will be a matter of time before other Android brands begin using MediaTek’s new chip.