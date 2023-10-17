Vivo V29 goes on sale in India: Check price, specs, offers here

Vivo V29 goes on sale in India: Vivo launched the Vivo V29 series, which includes the Vivo V29 and the Vivo V29 Pro smartphones, launched in India earlier this month. While the Vivo V29 Pro went on sale in India last week, the vanilla Vivo V29 will be up for grabs in the country starting today. The company today announced that interested buyers will be able to purchase the Vivo V29 smartphone via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and the company’s retail partners today in three colour variants, which includes Himalayan Blue, Space Black and colour-changing Majestic Red.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Vivo V29 comes in two storage variants in India. While the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 32,999, the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space costs Rs 36,999. As a part of the launch offers, the company is offering a no-cost EMI of up to 12 months at Rs 2749 per month along with a cashback of up to 10 percent to the interested buyers. In addition to this, the company is offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 4,000 on purchase of the smartphone across mainline channels. Apart from this, the company is also offering a discount of up to 40 percent on discount on Vivo V-shield plans.

Vivo V29 specifications and features

The Vivo V29 comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, 120Hz screen refresh rate, 1.5D curved screen display, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and HDR10+ colour quality. It comes with a 1.5K 3D curved glass at the back. The Vivo V29 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It is backed by 4,600mAh battery and it runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13.

On the camera front, the Vivo V29 has a 50MP AF on the front. At the back, it has a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabalisation feature, an 8MP wide-angle lens and 2MP bokeh lens. In terms of connectivity, the phone has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, NavIC, and GPS among others.