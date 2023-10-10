Vivo V29 Pro first sale: Vivo launched its Vivo V29 series smartphones, which includes the vanilla Vivo V29 and the smarter, Vivo V29 Pro in India on October 4. Now, almost a week after the launch, the Vivo V29 Pro is up for grabs in India. The base variant of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 39,999, while the top variant of the phone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 42,999. Interested buyers can purchase the Vivo V29 Pro in Himalayan Blue or Space Black colour variants via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and the company’s partner retail stores across the country.

As a part of the first sale, Vivo is offering a bunch of deals and discounts to the interested buyers. Vivo says that interested buyers can avail a cashback of up to 10 percent with additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs 4,000 on purchase of the Vivo V29 Pro across mainline channels. For purchase via online channels, the company is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 3,500 using HDFC and SBI Bank cards. Additionally, the company is offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 3,500 on exchanging their old smartphones for the new Vivo phones.

Vivo V29 Pro specifications

The Vivo V29 Pro sports a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 × 1260 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and it is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology.

On the camera front, the Vivo V29 Pro sports a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP portrait camera and an 8MP wide-angle sensor. On the front, it has a 50MP camera for selfies. For connectivity, the phone has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, GPS, NaVIC, 5G, and LTE among others.

