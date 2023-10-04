Vivo on Wednesday launched the all-new Vivo V29 Series in India. The series consists of two mid-range devices dubbed the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro. Both come with a host of features and have 5G connectivity. Some of the highlights of the series include a slim design, a 3D Curved display, and a triple camera setup.

Vivo V29 Series India price, offers, and availability

The Vivo V29 is priced starting at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is available in Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red, and Space Black. The smartphone will be available for purchase from October 17 on Flipkart and Vivo India website.

Enhance the vibe of your clicks using Night Portrait with Smart Aura Light, only on vivo V29 Pro. Pre-book now to get exciting offers!#vivoV29Series #DelightEveryMoment #TheMasterpiece #ThePortraitMasterpiece pic.twitter.com/N7Zx7aRfu8 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) October 4, 2023

The Vivo V29 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 42,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is available in Himalayan Blue and Space Black. It will be available for purchase from October 10 on Flipkart and Vivo India website.

Both devices will also be sold offline at the Reliance Digital store, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other authorized retail stores. In the offline channels, buyers will get up to 10 percent cashback and 40 percent off on V-Shield. Offline shops will also offer up to Rs 4,000 upgrade bonus via Cashify.

As for online offers, buyers will get up to Rs 3,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank and SBI Bank Debit/Credit and EMI transactions. Additionally, online buyers can get up to Rs 3,500 exchange bonus. Interested buyers can pre-book the phones right away.

Vivo V29 Series specifications

Vivo V29 sports a 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate. The device features a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The rear camera is assisted by the Aura light, which is a ring-shaped LED flash unit. Upfront, there’s a 50MP selfie snapper.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with Adreno GPU. It has up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. There’s a display fingerprint scanner for added security. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with FuntouchOS on top.

The Vivo V29 Pro, on the other hand, has the same display, battery, and OS. What’s Pro in the Pro model is mainly the chipset. It has a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. Furthermore, it boasts a triple-rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP OIS main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP portrait lens. Similar to the vanilla model, this one as well has the Aura light.