Vivo T2 Pro 5G launch date: Vivo on Thursday confirmed that its upcoming smartphone dubbed Vivo T2 Pro 5G is arriving later this year in the country. The Chinese phone maker has given us a date. The upcoming device appears to be a rebranded version of the recently released iQOO Z7 Pro 5G.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G India launch date, expected price

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G will launch on September 22 at 12 PM on Flipkart. The smartphone will join the T2 series and arrive in the mid-budget segment. Although there’s no word from the brand about its pricing, the smartphone is speculated to launch at around Rs 25,000.

Upon launch, it will compete with the likes of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, Infinix Zero 30 5G, Realme 11 Pro, Poco F5 Pro, and others.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G expected specifications

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is expected to come with a 120Hz curved AMOLED display. The smartphone may have a punch-hole panel with an FHD+ resolution. As per the promotional poster, it will arrive in a Gold color option. It appears to have a dual camera system on the back and may come with an OIS support for its main camera.

The T2 Pro 5G smartphone is rumored to be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G. If that’s to be believed, it may have a 64MP main lens and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. Upfront, it may get a 16MP snapper for selfies. Furthermore, the upcoming Vivo phone may come powered by a Dimensity 7200 chipset.

The smartphone will likely arrive with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to pack a 4,600mAh battery similar to the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G and may have a 66W fast charging. It is expected to come with a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The device will most likely boot on the latest Android 13 OS and have Funtouch OS 13 on top.

It is worth noting that these are just some speculations based on the leaks. Vivo is yet to confirm the exact details of the phone.