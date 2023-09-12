Vivo T2 Pro 5G launch: Vivo has officially confirmed the India launch of its new smartphone. The Vivo T2 Pro 5G will make its debut in the country soon and is expected to offer several features. Although Vivo hasn’t given out the phone’s specs, it has revealed some of the phone’s design. Let’s take a look at the details.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G India launch

Vivo on X has confirmed the arrival of Vivo T2 Pro 5G in India. However, it’s said to be ‘coming soon’. That said, the exact launch date is still under wraps. But since we are almost entering mid-September and we have more than half of this month, we expect the launch to be later this month.

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G will likely launch in the mid-budget segment. Its predecessor is currently selling on Flipkart for Rs 23,999. Upon T2 Pro’s India launch, it will go against the likes of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro, Infinix Zero 30 5G, and others.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G specifications

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is expected to borrow some specs from the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, however, the design might differ. Having said that, the smartphone may come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset, which could be paired with a base 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to have a 3D curved display with an FHD+ resolution. It will likely be an AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen may double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

It is expected to have a 64MP main lens with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. The main camera will likely support 4k video recording, thanks to the chipset. There is no information about the other lenses nor about its front camera. More details about the phone could be emerging in the coming weeks as we move closer to its launch.

Back in April this year, Vivo launched the Vivo T2 5G smartphone. It has a 90Hz AMOLED display, 64MP dual cameras, and is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. The device is priced at Rs 18,999. Sometime later, the company launched its cheaper variant dubbed Vivo T2x 5G. It costs Rs 13,999 and has a Dimensity 6020 chipset. It has a 50MP dual camera setup but boasts an IPS LCD screen with 60Hz refresh rate.