iQOO last month launched the new iQOO Z7 Pro smartphone in India. The device comes with a refreshed design over its predecessor. Some of its highlights include a curved display, a ring-like LED flash module, and a Dimensity 7000 series chipset. Starting today, it can be purchased online in India.

iQOO Z7 Pro first sale: Price, offers, and availability

The iQOO Z7 Pro is priced starting at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Buyers will get a flat Rs 2,000 instant discount on SBI and HDFC bank cards or Rs 2,000 exchange bonus.

The smartphone has two color options, namely, Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte. Both color options can be bought on Amazon and the iQOO India website.

iQOO Z7 Pro specifications

iQOO Z7 Pro joins the iQOO Z7s and iQOO Z7 5G, which were launched earlier this year. However, the Pro model has more features and a solid specs sheet. Starting with the display, it has a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution. The punch-hole screen has up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The screen also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core SoC. The chipset is based on TSMC’s 2nd generation 4nm process. It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It also has 8GB of extended RAM, making the total RAM on the phone up to 16GB. iQOO has offered several gaming features such as 4D game vibrations and motion control. It also comes with a dedicated cooling solution. The device is said to have scored 7,28,911 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

Moving to the cameras, there’s a dual camera setup on the back with a 64MP main lens with optical image stabilization support. There’s an auxiliary secondary lens. The rear cameras are assisted by the Aura light, which is the ring-like LED flash unit. The device can shoot 4K videos at 60fps. Upfront, it has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

As for the battery, it packs a 4,600mAh cell with 66W fast charging support. This fast-charging solution will charge the phone’s battery to the brim in less than an hour. The phone runs on Android 3 OS and has FunTouchOS 13 on top. iQOO will offer 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security updates to the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G.