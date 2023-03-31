Tecno is all set to launch its first foldable-display smartphone, dubbed as the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G, in India soon. Ahead of the official launch, the company has started manufacturing the Phantom V Fold 5G at its manufacturing facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The move is part of the company ‘Make in India’ and India first strategy. Gradually, the company plans ramp up the production in India to export the Phantom V Fold 5G to other countries across the globe, including Africa, which is one the company’s biggest markets. Also Read - Tecno Spark 10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC debuts in India

Apart from starting the manufacturing process for the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G in India, Tecno has revealed that its first foldable phone will be available at an early bird price of Rs 77,777 on Amazon India (for limited stocks) when the phone launches in the country next month. Also Read - Realme launches C55 in India at Rs 10,999: Check price, specs, availability

Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G specifications and features

As far as the features are concerned, the upcoming Phantom V Fold 5G comes with a notebook-style design. It comes with a 7.86-inch ultra-flat primary AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, and a 6.42-inch dual curved screen AMOLED secondary display. Both the displays feature LTPO technology and come with a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The secondary display, on the other hand, comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The foldable phone comes with aerospace-grade hinge with a drop-shaped design that measures less than 0.11mm. When unfolded, the screen lays flats with the hinge being almost invisible.

Coming to the internals, the Phantom V Fold 5G is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ system-on-chip that is coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UPS 3.1 storage space. It runs on Android 13-based HiOS Fold. Tecno says that it has optimised over 2000 apps to work in the split-screen mode. Additionally, the software includes features such as Multiscreen mode, Parallel Windows and Lightning MultiWindows to make use of the phone’s multiple display.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a 45W charger, which the company says can charge the phone up to 40 percent in 15 minutes and 100 percent in an hour.

Lastly, talking about the cameras, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP portrait lens, a 32MP camera on the secondary display and a 16MP camera on the main display.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G will be available in India in two colour variants — Black with clasic leather back and White with Silicone leather.