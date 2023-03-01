comscore Tecno Phantom V Fold debuts with two large LTPO panels and Dimensity 9000 SoC
Tecno Phantom V Fold is the first foldable phone by Tecno that has two large LTPO panels and Dimensity 9000+ SoC, under the hood.

  • Tecno launches Phantom V Fold as the brand's first foldable phone.
  • Tecno Phantom V Fold comes with two large LTPO panels with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
  • Tecno Phamom V Fold has an early bird price of Rs 79,999.
Tecno at MWC has seemingly surprised everyone with its first foldable smartphone. The Tecno Phantom V Fold is not only the brand’s first device but also an affordable foldable phone that will be commercially available. Also Read - Tecno POP 7 Pro set to launch on February 16 in India

As you’d expect, the Phantom V Fold comes with two large panels supporting LTPO technology. The device is also backed by a powerful chip and a big battery. Also Read - Tecno POP 7 Pro confirmed to launch in India next week: All you need to know

Tecno Phantom V Fold India price, colors, and availability

The Phantom V Fold is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs 99,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. However, as an early bird price, the base variant will be available for Rs 79,999, which is Rs 10,000 off. Also Read - Tecno Phantom V Fold to launch later this month: What to expect?

Tecno is focusing more on the Indian market and so, the device will be first available in India. It will arrive in black and white colors (unofficial names).

Unfortunately, the exact timeline of the availability in India is unknown.

Tecno Phantom V Fold specifications

The Phantom V Fold has an interesting specs sheet when compared to other foldables.

It comes with a 6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED panel on the front (cover display) with 1080 x 2550 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the inside, it has a large 7.85-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 2000 x 2296 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This size is bigger than foldable phones from Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Honor.

As for cameras, it has a triple-camera system housed on a circular camera island. It starts with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens.

On the front, just on top of the cover screen, there’s a 32MP camera. There’s a 16MP front camera on the inside.

The foldable phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR6 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The device boots on Android OS and has Tecno’s HiOS on top. Since it has massive displays, it weighs 299 grams.

  • Published Date: March 1, 2023 8:50 AM IST
