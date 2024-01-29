Tecno has confirmed the launch of a new smartphone in India. The Transsion-owned Chinese firm will unveil the Tecno Spark 20 in the country. It has now announced the launch date of the smartphone and revealed its key specifications. Let’s take a look.

Tecno Spark 20 India launch date, price range

Tecno Spark 20 will launch tomorrow i.e. January 30 in India. As the name says, the smartphone will be launched in the entry-level segment. The device is confirmed to be priced at around Rs 10,000 range.

Imagined what’s on #TheUncompromised side? More Detailing, Less Blurry#TECNOSpark20 — Powered by 32MP Ultra Clear Selfie Camera. Get seamless streaming of 19 OTTs worth ₹4,897 free on @ottplayapp. Get Notified: https://t.co/atAvCTQeJt#TECNOSmartphones pic.twitter.com/ViCTbC0sCq — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) January 29, 2024

It will arrive with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Upon launch, the device will go against the likes of phones from Infinix, itel, Redmi, Realme, Motorola, and others. It will be sold exclusively on Amazon in the online market. Expect it to also be available offline at select stores in the country.

The company has also revealed some highlights of the smartphone, let’s take a look at them.

Tecno Spark 20 specifications and features

Tecno Spark 20 is confirmed to come with a large display. The screen will have 90Hz refresh rate support and an HD+ resolution. It will have a Dynamic Port, which is similar to the iPhone’s Dynamic Island. Expect the device to be made out of polycarbonate material.

By the looks of it, the device appears to be a rebranded version of a previously released Tecno or Infinix device. For the unversed, Tecno, Infinix, and itel launch the same phone with different monikers and the Spark 20 appears to be a rebadged model.

Apart from the design and display, the smartphone is confirmed to come with a dual-rear camera system. It will have a 50MP main lens and an auxiliary sensor. One of the highlights of the device will be its selfie camera. It is confirmed to feature a 32MP camera on the front for selfie shots and videos.

Under the hood, the device may be powered by a MediaTek or Unisoc chipset. It will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of base internal storage. The RAM will support 8GB of additional RAM, making the total RAM on the phone up to 16GB. It may or may not come with a microSD card slot, but 256GB of storage space should be enough for anyone.

There’s no information on the battery of the phone or the OS. However, expect it to pack a big battery and run on Android 13 OS out of the box with HiOS on top. Tecno has confirmed that the phone will be shipped with a complimentary OTT Play premium subscription.