iQoo, a sub-brand of Vivo, is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G will arrive in India on February 22. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon.in, where a dedicated landing page has been created to showcase its key features and specifications. Here’s everything we know so far.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G specifications

According to the Amazon page, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G will sport a dual tone design with a premium leather finish and a unique “squircle” dual-camera module at the back. The smartphone will come in red and white colour options and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is the first 4nm chipset from Qualcomm.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G will also boast of a Q1 supercomputing chip, which will enhance the gaming performance of the device. The chip will support 144 fps frame rate and 900p resolution, offering an immersive gaming experience to the users.

The smartphone will also offer two RAM variants of 8GB and 12GB, along with 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G will feature a 50MP Sony IMX920 main camera with OIS and night vision capabilities, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera. The selfie camera details are not yet revealed by the company.

One of the highlights of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G will be its massive 5160mAh battery, which will support 120W wired fast charging. The company claims that the smartphone can be fully charged in just 15 minutes with the bundled PD charger, which can also charge other devices like notebooks and mobile phones that comply with the PD protocols. The charger can deliver up to 65W charging speed for other devices.

The Amazon page does not mention anything about the display of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G, but it is expected to have a high refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout. The page also has a “Notify Me” option for interested customers to get updates on the availability of the smartphone.