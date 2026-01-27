Smartphones launches in February 2026: Galaxy S26 Series, iQOO 15R, Vivo V70 and more

After a slew of mid-range phones, the next month is set to be packed with smartphones from premium to upper mid-range. Smartphone makers have already showed its plans to launch new entries for February 2026, while some are still in the pipeline. However, leaks and rumours have painted the picture of what we can expect in the upcoming month. Also Read: iQOO 15R India launch date officially confirmed: Expected specs, features

If you’re thinking of upgrading early this year, February will offer new options to choose from. Here’s a quick look at the smartphones expected to arrive in February 2026. Also Read: Vivo V70 series leak reveals expected India price, design, specs, and launch timeline

Samsung Galaxy S26 series

All eyes will be on Samsung’s Galaxy S26 lineup this month. The series is expected to include the Galaxy S26, S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, with the Galaxy Unpacked event tipped for February 25. Rather than a bold redesign, Samsung seems to be focusing on refinements this time. Expect improved camera hardware with updated sensors, along with performance upgrades under the hood. Depending on the region, the phones are likely to run on either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chip. Battery capacities on the standard and Plus models are also expected to get minor upgrades. Also Read: Vivo V70 series could launch in India by February 2026 with ZEISS cameras: What we know

iQOO 15R

The iQOO 15R is confirmed to launch in India on February 24 and will be the brand’s first “R” model in its flagship lineup. It’s positioned as a performance-centric phone that aims to deliver near-flagship power at a lower price. Leaks suggest a high refresh rate AMOLED display, a powerful Snapdragon chipset, and a large battery paired with fast charging. If iQOO keeps its pricing aggressive, the 15R could be a solid option for gamers and power users.

Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite

Vivo is expected to refresh its V-series with the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite sometime in mid-February. As usual, the focus here is likely to be on design and cameras. Reports point towards Zeiss-tuned optics, capable Snapdragon processors, and pricing that stays under Rs 55,000. The V70 Elite, in particular, is expected to offer better performance than previous V-series phones.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola is also set to join the February launch rush with the Edge 70 Fusion. The phone is tipped to focus heavily on battery life and durability. Leaks suggest a large AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, a Snapdragon 7-series chipset, and a big battery with fast charging support. A clean Android experience and strong IP ratings could remain key highlights.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

iPhone 17e

Apple isn’t sitting this one out either. The iPhone 17e is expected to launch in late February, following the iPhone 16e’s debut last year. The new model is tipped to run on the A19 chip, offer Face ID, and target a more accessible price segment. In India, it is expected to be priced under Rs 65,000.