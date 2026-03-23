Vivo V70 FE launch in India tipped for April 2; 200MP camera confirmed

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo X70 FE is all set to launch in April 2026. The tech giant has confirmed that the upcoming phone will feature a 200MP main camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation). But the final date of launch is still under wraps. In the meantime, a report by 91Mobiles has shed light on the expected launch date of the Vivo X70 FE. Also Read: I spent one month with the Vivo X200T and here’s why it could be the best mid-flagship phone right now

According to the industry sources, the X70 FE is tipped for April 2nd, 91Mobiles reported. Along with the launch date, the report also mentions about a special colour – Monsoon Blue – which is tipped to depict different colour based on the lighting. In a regular light setting, the Vivo X70 FE is tipped to bring a matte finish with muted blue colour, while in the dark, it may behave differently with glowing streak-like patterns. On the other hand, the Northern Lights Purple is expected to bring a softer gradient finish. What else is expected? Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s first look revealed ahead of March 30 launch

Vivo V70 FE: Expected specs and features

The phone has already launched in the global markets, which hints towards its specifications and features to expect in India too. Based on that, the Vivo V70 FE is expected to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may also pack a large 7000mAh battery with the support of 90W charging speed. For those cameras are priority, the phone is tipped to feature an 8MP ultrawide lens along with the 200MP main camera, while the front may get a 32MP selfie camera. Under the hood, it could pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE price leaked ahead of launch in India; check expected specs, features, price, more

Vivo V70 FE expected price in India

Along with the expected launch date, the report also shed light on the expected price of the Vivo V70 FE, which is said to be in the Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 price segment. If this comes true, the phone will rival the mid-range smartphones such as the Nothing Phone 4a, Realme 16 Pro, and more.

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However, it must be noted that the price and launch date is still based on leaks and rumours, hence, we need to take the information with a pinch of salt.