Samsung Galaxy S26 series OFFICIALLY go on sale in India with these special colours

After a prolonged window for pre-orders, Samsung has finally released the Galaxy S26 series, including the standard version, the Galaxy S26 Plus, and the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra, for sale in India. Although the devices were already available on e-commerce websites as well as quick commerce platforms for the past couple of days, but there was one thing missing – the special colours. Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: DxOMark reveals the real camera champion

Limited to only the Samsung Store, the Pink Gold and Silver Shadow colours are now available to buy starting today. Apart from these, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are available in Cobalt Violet and Black options, while the Ultra’s shades extend to Sky Blue and White. Also Read: Samsung may be developing massive 12,000mAh and 18,000mAh phone batteries

Samsung Galaxy S26 series price

First, check out the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series here: Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets massive discount on Amazon: How to get it for under Rs 60,000

Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB: Rs 87,999

Samsung Galaxy S26 512GB: Rs 1,07,999

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus 256GB: Rs 1,19,999

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus 512GB: Rs 1,39,999

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 256GB: Rs 1,39,999

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 512GB: Rs 1,59,999

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 1TB: Rs 1,89,999

However, you can get Rs 5000 instant bank discount on Galaxy S26, Rs 9000 off on Galaxy S26 Plus and the Galaxy S26 Ultra to help you get the flagship devices at reduced prices.

Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup: What does it offer

Samsung’s top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, while the Galaxy S26 and the S26 Plus pack the Exynos 2600 chipset in India. When it comes to display, the Galaxy S26 features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, the S26+ gets a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel, while the Ultra gets a 6.9-inch display. What’s the highlight for the Ultra is the Privacy Display feature, which reduces the visibility side-ways.

For photography, the Galaxy S26 Ultra gets a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto camera. On the other hand, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus get a 50MP main, 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide camera at the back.