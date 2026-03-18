Vivo V70 FE price leaked ahead of launch in India; check expected specs, features, price, more

After making its debut in Indonesia earlier this month, the Vivo V70 FE now seems to be getting closer to its India launch. And this time, along with the expected pricing, a new colour variant has also surfaced online, giving a clearer idea of what to expect. So if you were waiting for Vivo’s next mid-range phone, here’s everything we know so far. Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G launched in India under Rs 20,000 with a 7200mAh battery; Check price, specs, more

Expected India price and launch timeline

According to recent leaks, the Vivo V70 FE is likely to be priced under Rs 35,000 in India, with some reports placing it in the broader Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 segment. That keeps it slightly below or around its Indonesia pricing, where the phone starts at roughly Rs 35,000 (converted). Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra, X300s and Pad 6 Pro leaked ahead of expected launch this month

In terms of launch timeline, the device is tipped to arrive early next month, which means the official announcement could be just weeks away. After launch, the phone is expected to go on sale via Amazon and other retail channels. Also Read: Vivo Y51 Pro 5G launches in India with a huge 7,200mAh battery: Check price here

Apart from pricing, one detail that stands out is the leaked purple colour variant. Reports suggest this could be called something like Northern Lights Purple, featuring a glowing rear panel design. The panel is said to use a material that subtly lights up after exposure to light, giving it a slightly different look compared to regular finishes. Alongside this, a Monsoon Blue option is also expected, in addition to standard shades seen in global variants.

What to expect in terms of specs

Since the phone has already launched globally, the Indian variant is expected to carry similar hardware. The Vivo V70 FE is tipped to feature:

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6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset

7,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging

200MP main camera + 8MP ultrawide

32MP front camera

IP68 + IP69 ratings

There’s also talk of eSIM support in the India variant, though that will be confirmed at launch. But as always, the real picture will be clearer once the phone officially launches in India.