Google started testing and developing Android 14, the next software version for the Android ecosystem, with the release of the first developer beta on February 8. Google is likely to release the stable version of Android 14 by August this year.

On the other hand, the world's largest smartphone maker, Samsung, which uses its own operating system One UI (based on Android) is likely to start One UI 6.0 beta by the end of July.

Samsung began rolling out Android 13 to Galaxy devices late last year and all the eligible devices received the update in a short time. Many Samsung smartphones and tablets are now running Android 13 with One UI 5.0 on top and now Samsung users are wondering, which Samsung devices will receive the One UI 6.0 update.

Samsung has simplified its software update policies making it easier to guess which Galaxy devices will qualify for the next version of the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update.

However, before moving to the One UI 6.0 device list, it is worth noting that Galaxy devices are eligible for more major upgrades (would receive One UI 5.1 (list) and One UI 5.1.1) before Android 14.

Samsung promises to bring four generations of Android and One UI and five years of security updates. Based on this, we can find out which Samsung Galaxy devices will get the Android 14 and One UI 6.0 update.

Here’s a list of Samsung Galaxy devices eligible for One UI 6.0 and Android 14 upgrade.

Galaxy S series

· Galaxy S23 Ultra

· Galaxy S23+

· Galaxy S23

· Galaxy S22 Ultra

· Galaxy S22+

· Galaxy S22

· Galaxy S21 FE

· Galaxy S21 Ultra

· Galaxy S21+

· Galaxy S21

Galaxy Z series

· Galaxy Z Fold 4

· Galaxy Z Flip 4

· Galaxy Z Fold 3

· Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Tab series

· Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

· Galaxy Tab S8+

· Galaxy Tab S8

· Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy A series

· Galaxy A73

· Galaxy A72

· Galaxy A53

· Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s)

· Galaxy A33

· Galaxy A23

· Galaxy A14

· Galaxy A13

· Galaxy A04s

Galaxy M series

· Galaxy M54

· Galaxy M53

· Galaxy M33

· Galaxy M13

· Galaxy M04

Galaxy F series

· Galaxy F54

· Galaxy F23

· Galaxy F13

· Galaxy F04

Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up to release a few M series phones. Its upcoming smartphone Galaxy M34’s support page is now live on the Samsung India website hinting at a sooner release.

Samsung Galaxy M34 has model number SM-M346B/DS. The model number confirms that it’s a dual-SIM phone. Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t reveal any specs or other significant details.