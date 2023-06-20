Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, top offers

Samsung launched its next-generation F-series smartphones, dubbed as the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, in India earlier this month. Now, roughly two weeks after its official launch, the phone is available for purchase in the country. The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G comes in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in India. As a part of the introductory offer, the phone is available at a price of Rs 27,999 in the country. However, this price is available on purchases made by select bank cards until June 20 only. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: A decent mid-ranger for photo buffs

After this date, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will be available at a price of Rs 29,999 in India. Interested buyers can head over to Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores in the country to purchase the smartphone starting today wherein it will be available in two colour variants – Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: What we know about it so far

As a part of the introductory offer, the Samsung is offering a no-cost EMI option on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G in addition to offering a discount on the pricing. Also Read - Samsung announces Big TV Days sale: Check top deals and discounts here

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G specifications and features

Talking about the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G comes with a polycarbonate body with a metallic chassis. It sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Plus display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1380 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up 1TB of storage space. In terms of the software, the smartphone runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Samsung has promised four generations of OS updates and five years of security updates for the smartphone.

Coming to the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of 108MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera. The phone comes with a host of camera features, which includes support for up to 10x digital Zoom, Nightography mode, a feature that was introduced with the Galaxy S22 series last year and Astro Lapse, which was introduced with Galaxy S23 series earlier this year. In addition to this, the Galaxy F54 5G features Auto Night mode both in the front and the rear.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G has USB Type-C for charging, GPS, NavIC, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC and Bluetooth version 5.3. Talking about the battery, the Galaxy F54 5G smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology.