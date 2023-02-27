comscore Samsung might not use Chinese manufactured panels in Galaxy Z Fold 5: Report
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to ditch Chinese foldable panels

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might come with multiple storage options such as – 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might come with multiple storage options such as – 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.
  • Display analyst Ross Young had also claimed that Samsung will make displays for its upcoming foldable devices.
  • Samsung is likely to use the teardrop hinge design for its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 devices.
Untitled design - 2023-02-27T084607.501

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Tech giant Samsung will reportedly not use Chinese foldable panels for its upcoming “Galaxy Z Fold 5” smartphone. The tech giant is expected to make the panels for its upcoming foldables, reports SamMobile. Also Read - Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

The company is likely to use the teardrop hinge design for its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series goes on sale in India: Check price, specs

It is expected that the company’s top priority for 2023 is to make its foldable phones thinner. Also Read - Samsung's Bixby Will Clone Your Voice To Answer Calls for You - Watch Video

Last week, display analyst Ross Young had also claimed that Samsung will make displays for its upcoming foldable devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 expected specifications, features

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a “droplet” style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the new Z Fold 5 is expected to feature water resistance even with the new hinge.

It was also rumoured that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108 MP primary rear camera and in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot.

As per the previous reports, Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to have a thickness of 6.5mm instead of 6.3mm like the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The device might continue to feature a 7.6-inch foldable display that will offer a resolution of 1768 x 2208 pixels. The external and internal displays of the Z Fold 5 is rumoured to be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

Additionally, The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 985 chipset, which means it may not feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which powers the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might come with multiple storage options such as – 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. All three storage options are likely to be UFS 4.0, which will be an upgrade over UFS 3.1 storage type seen in the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung recently introduced its Samsung Galaxy S23 series which includes Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. They are launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,999, Rs 94,999 and 1,24,999 respectively.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: February 27, 2023 9:08 AM IST
