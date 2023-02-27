Tech giant Samsung will reportedly not use Chinese foldable panels for its upcoming “Galaxy Z Fold 5” smartphone. The tech giant is expected to make the panels for its upcoming foldables, reports SamMobile. Also Read - Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

The company is likely to use the teardrop hinge design for its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 devices.

It is expected that the company's top priority for 2023 is to make its foldable phones thinner.

Last week, display analyst Ross Young had also claimed that Samsung will make displays for its upcoming foldable devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 expected specifications, features

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a “droplet” style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the new Z Fold 5 is expected to feature water resistance even with the new hinge.

It was also rumoured that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108 MP primary rear camera and in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot.

As per the previous reports, Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to have a thickness of 6.5mm instead of 6.3mm like the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The device might continue to feature a 7.6-inch foldable display that will offer a resolution of 1768 x 2208 pixels. The external and internal displays of the Z Fold 5 is rumoured to be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

Additionally, The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 985 chipset, which means it may not feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which powers the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might come with multiple storage options such as – 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. All three storage options are likely to be UFS 4.0, which will be an upgrade over UFS 3.1 storage type seen in the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung recently introduced its Samsung Galaxy S23 series which includes Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. They are launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,999, Rs 94,999 and 1,24,999 respectively.

–With inputs from IANS