Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G may launch at THIS price in India with 6000mAh battery

Samsung is preparing to expand its budget smartphone lineup in India with the Galaxy M17e 5G, which is scheduled to launch on March 17. While the company has already confirmed several features through an Amazon microsite, a latest leak has now hinted at the possible price of the device. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 series OFFICIALLY go on sale in India with these special colours

If the leaked figure turns out to be accurate, the Galaxy M17e could become Samsung’s latest offering in the competitive sub-Rs 15,000 segment. What’s the highlight here is the battery at an affordable price. Samsung says it will pack a large 6000mAh battery, an area where even the iPhone 17 Pro Max lacks, as all the iPhones boast less than 5000mAh battery! Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: DxOMark reveals the real camera champion

Samsung Galaxy M17e expected price in India

Never mind, the iPhone story will be unfolded later! What matters now is that Samsung’s upcoming phone will get a massive battery at an affordable price. According to tipster Sanju Chaudhary, the Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G may start at Rs 13,999 in India. Note that Samsung has not confirmed the pricing yet. Also Read: Samsung may be developing massive 12,000mAh and 18,000mAh phone batteries

The device is confirmed to be available on Amazon India, where a dedicated microsite has already revealed many of its specifications. The phone will reportedly launch in Blitz Blue and Vibe Violet colour options.

Galaxy M17e 5G expected specs

The Galaxy M17e 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, Samsung will equip the phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. For photography, the Galaxy M17e will carry a dual rear camera setup. The primary sensor is expected to be 50MP, accompanied by a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the phone may feature an 8MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy M17e 5G is said to run One UI 8 based on Android 16. Samsung is promising six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates, which is rare for a phone in this segment. Other features expected on the device include Knox Security, Samsung Wallet, Circle to Search, Live Notifications, and support for multiple 5G bands. The phone will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP54 dust and splash resistance, and a glass fibre reinforced polymer back panel.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

However, the final pricing will be confirmed with its official launch on March 17th.