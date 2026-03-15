Whirlpool, Haier, Samsung, list of best Refrigerators under Rs 20,000 on Amazon

Need a good fridge that does not cost you a fortune? It may be hard to select the correct fridge as there are plenty of them. In this article, we are going to list some of the best fridges that cost less than Rs 20,000 on Amazon. We will talk about capacity, power usage, and usability in order to assist you in making an informed decision.

The Whirlpool 184 L refrigerator costs Rs 12,450 on Amazon, which was previously priced at Rs 15,400. You may also enjoy up to 560 free EMI on selected credit cards and an immediate Rs 500 discount on HDFC bank credit card in case you make a purchase worth over Rs 7,500. It also has Intellisense Inverter Technology and a 184 liter capacity hence it is suitable in small families with 2 to 3 members. The refrigerator is eco-friendly and has stable cooling of fresh food in the fridge.

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Haier has a one-door 190-liter refrigerator priced at Rs. 14,990, compared to original price of Rs 20,990 on Amazon. Another Rs 250 instant discount can be availed by HDFC card users. This refrigerator is provided with one year warranty of the whole product and 10 years warranty of the compressor. It has a 4-star energy rating which guarantees it reduced electricity bills. The fridge is also suitable to small families and has a large internal space to store vegetables, fruits, and beverages.

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The 183-liter fridge offered by Samsung costs 16,390 but was originally priced at 22,999. It is energy efficient, it is 50 percent of the power consumption, and it works with minimum noise. The refrigerator also has stabilizer free operation, lock and key and conveniently, it has a bar handle. Samsung also has a 20-year warranty making this fridge a stable option in terms of long-term use.

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The Haier 165 L fridge is sold at Rs 11,190 in Amazon. It also has a number of bank offers and free EMI, as well as up to Rs 1,700 discount on HDFC credit cards. The capacity of the fridge is 165 liters out of which 14 are allocated to the freezer and 151 to the fresh food. It is also provided with one-year warranty to the product and 10 years warranty to the compressor. It is also small in size and can fit well in small kitchens or bachelor homes.

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These less than Rs 20,000 refrigerators offer decent cooling, energy saving and stability. Whirlpool, Haier and Samsung provide refrigerators of various capacities, warranty, and additional features. The ultimate selection of the fridge is dependent on the family size, energy requirements, and the available space in the kitchen. With Amazon shopping you can also avail of discounts and bank offers and therefore it is easier to have the best deal.