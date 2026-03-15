UIDAI launches Aadhaar bug bounty programme: Govt offers security rewards to ethical hackers

To ensure the safety of the country in relation to its online identity system, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new cybersecurity program. The authority has started the Aadhaar Bug Bounty Programme. It welcomes chosen cybersecurity individuals to detect vulnerabilities to security in Aadhaar-related platforms. It is aimed at facilitating the security of digital services associated with Aadhaar and averting potential cyber threats.

UIDAI Launches Aadhaar Bug Bounty Programme

UIDAI has developed this programme to enhance the security of its online platforms. The idea is simple. Researchers in cybersecurity will seek potential security breaches in Aadhaar ecosystem. In case they identify a security problem, they should report the problem using the official channel.

The authority will examine all the reports attentively. In case the problem is valid, the researcher will be rewarded depending on the extent of the problem. This system promotes responsible reporting as opposed to abuse of vulnerabilities.

Bounty Program with Reward Scheme

The bug bounty programme has a reward scheme. The compensations are based on the severity of the vulnerability found.

UIDAI has categorized security concerns in four levels. These are high, critical, medium and low. Critical vulnerabilities can be rewarded the most due to the fact that they may present significant security threats. Smaller rewards could be given on low-level issues.

The rewarding method will encourage ethical hackers and security specialists in order to assist in enhancing security of the Aadhaar systems.

Platforms Included Under This Programme

Some of the key UIDAI platforms will be investigated by researchers working on the programme. These platforms includes official UIDAI site, the myAadhaar portal and the Secure QR Code application.

These platforms will be tested by experts to determine whether they have weaknesses or not. In case they detect a loophole in security, they have to inform the authorities via the formal reporting mechanism. UIDAI will analyse the report and determine the level of severity.

Limited to Cybersecurity Professionals

The programme is now restricted to the few cybersecurity professionals. The first phase involves the panel of 20 experienced researchers and ethical hackers chosen by UIDAI.

These are specialists who were selected according to the vulnerability research and cybersecurity activities. Currently, the programme does not invite the general population to join its program.

Participation Rules and Eligibility

The participants are required to adhere to strict guidelines during testing of the systems. They are not allowed to abuse the weaknesses they find. Neither can they publicize the issue before informing UIDAI about it.

UIDAI operates one of the largest systems of digital identities in the world. Millions of Indians use Aadhaar services daily to access banking services, government services, and verifying identity.

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Because of this massive scale, cybersecurity is extremely essential in the new bounty programme. UIDAI already employs vulnerability testing, monitoring systems and security audits to secure its platforms. The bug bounty programme creates an extra level of protection since independent experts can assist in the detection of concealed security risks.