‘Instagram is a drug’: US jury set to decide in social media addiction trial

A jury in Los Angeles is preparing to decide a closely watched case that looks at whether social media companies can be held responsible for addiction and mental health harm among young users. The case involves Meta and YouTube, and centres on claims that their platforms were designed in ways that keep users engaged for long periods. Also Read: Meta will soon be able to read your Instagram DMs: What you need to know

According to reporting by The Guardian and NBC, the trial lasted about six weeks and included testimony from company executives, experts and the lead plaintiff. Also Read: Elon Musk’s X could change blue check rules in Europe after massive Rs 1,267 crore penalty

What the case is about

The case centres on a 20-year-old woman referred to in court documents as KGM. She says her early use of YouTube and Instagram contributed to depression, self-harm and other mental health problems. Also Read: Tinder adds AI safety tools, Astrology Mode, and Video Speed Dating

During testimony, KGM said she started using YouTube at around six years old and later joined Instagram at nine. By the age of 10, she told the court she was already dealing with depression and had begun harming herself. She also said social media use affected her relationships at home and school.

Her therapist later diagnosed her with body dysmorphic disorder and social phobia when she was 13. KGM has argued that her experiences on the platforms contributed to these issues.

Testimony from tech leaders and experts

During the trial, several technology executives and experts appeared as witnesses. These included Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram head Adam Mosseri and YouTube engineering vice-president Cristos Goodrow.

Jurors also heard from psychologists, whistleblowers and researchers studying how social media platforms affect behaviour and attention. Lawyers for the plaintiff argued that many features on these platforms are designed to keep users engaged, pointing to elements such as infinite scrolling, autoplay videos and “like” systems.

During closing arguments, the plaintiff’s lawyer Mark Lanier described Instagram as “a drug,” saying platforms make money by capturing and holding user attention.

What the jury must decide

The jury now has to determine whether Meta and YouTube were negligent and whether their platforms directly contributed to the harm claimed by the plaintiff. If the jury rules in favour of KGM, the companies could face financial penalties.

Meta and YouTube have denied the claims. Lawyers for both companies argued during the trial that their platforms are safe for most users and that KGM’s mental health struggles were linked to other factors unrelated to social media.

Part of a larger legal battle

The case is one of the first trials in a broader group of lawsuits filed against several social media companies, including Meta, TikTok, YouTube and Snap. According to reports, more than 1,600 plaintiffs are involved in the wider litigation.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Legal experts say the outcome of this trial could influence how courts handle future cases related to social media addiction and platform design.