    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 design surfaced ahead of launch next month

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is rumored to launch in four color options, namely, Lavender, Cream, Mint, and Graphite. .

    Highlights

    • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's live image reveals the rear design of the phone.
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch next month.
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 live image

    Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone’s real-life look image has leaked online. Also Read - Google to soon make it easy to spot unknown trackers, here’s how

    Leaker @Tech_Reve posted, “what appears to be a Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a case to help keep the design a secret,” reports 9To5Google. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be more durable than predecessor

    According to the leaked image, Z Flip 5 comes with a bigger cover display, folder icon-shape and always-on mode. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S24 series details leaked months ahead of launch: Check details

    Moreover, there are two cameras under the cover display and an LED flash.

    The fingerprint sensor and button layout are the same as its predecessor, and there is a hinge that closes fully flat and without a gap.

    Meanwhile, tipster Ahmed Qwaider claimed that Z Flip 5 will be 50 per cent more durable than the previous Z Flip 4.

    The tipster also mentioned that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with 30 per cent improved Flex Mode and 45 per cent improved design than its predecessor.

    Earlier this month, the company had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

    Other specs of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 include a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to come with 8G of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device may pack a 3,700mAh battery with fast charging support.

    Rumors have it that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will arrive in Lavender, Cream, Mint, and Graphite shades.

    Written with inputs from IANS

    • Published Date: June 27, 2023 3:35 PM IST
