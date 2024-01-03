Samsung has just given us a date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event happening later this month. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 will be based on the theme of AI (Artificial Intelligence). The promotional video says ‘Galaxy AI is coming’ and if go by the rumors, the new AI features will be infused in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series. And by the way, the entire lineup is expected to be showcased at the Unpacked event. Let’s see the date and everything to expect.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 date

Samsung has scheduled the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 on January 17 globally. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com and the company’s official YouTube channel.

As for what to expect? By now everyone knows that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be debuting at the Unpacked event.

The series will comprise three smartphones as usual. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the standard Galaxy S24. The details for these phones have been concealed by Samsung, however, several leaks and renders have given out some significant details.