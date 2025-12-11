Samsung Galaxy S26 May Keep Same Cameras As Galaxy S25 - Here’s Why Samsung Changed Plans

As we are nearing 2026, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series is not far away. Several leaks and rumours have already shed light on what new (or the same) we will get with the upcoming Samsung flagship series. While the chipset upgrade may bring some power boost with the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, however, the fans are getting disappointed in terms of cameras. Also Read: Samsung Beats Apple! World’s First 2nm Mobile Exynos 2600 Chip Is Here, Galaxy S26 Series Likely to Get It

As per a latest report from South Korea’s The Elec, the Samsung Galaxy S26 is expected to keep the same cameras as the predecessor Galaxy S25. That means you may get the same camera specifications — a 50MP main camera along with a 10MP telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. For the selfies, it may also feature a 12MP front camera. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Cameras Leak Hints At Major Upgrade Ahead Of 2026 Launch

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks

Interestingly, the report says this wasn’t Samsung’s original plan. The company had initially planned a sensor upgrade for the S26, and an increase in base pricing to match the hardware bump. But Apple reportedly changed the equation. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped To Be Slimmer Than Flip 7, Battery Upgrade Also Expected

With the iPhone 17 launching with a 120Hz ProMotion LTPO screen and 256GB base storage without increasing the $799 starting price, Samsung quietly reversed its decision. To stay competitive, Samsung is now expected to retain the old camera hardware to control manufacturing costs and keep its own base price in check.

Internal design adjustments and production delays

This last-minute shift has also affected Samsung’s production timeline. According to reports:

Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to enter mass production this month.

Galaxy S26 and S26+ are now delayed to early 2026.

Samsung is redesigning internal components to fit the previously planned camera housing but with older sensors.

There were also earlier plans for an “Edge” model in the S26 lineup, but sluggish sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge have pushed Samsung to focus on a standard + Plus + Ultra lineup instead.

Trending Now

A price hike is still possible

Even though Samsung is cutting back on camera upgrades, industry sources believe a price increase may still be unavoidable in early 2026 due to rising semiconductor and component costs. Samsung froze pricing for the S25 lineup, but repeating that in 2026 may be difficult.