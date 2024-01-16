comscore
English | हिंदी
16 Jan, 2024 | Tuesday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 may feature Google-powered 'Circle to Search'

Samsung Galaxy S24 may feature Google-powered 'Circle to Search'

According to a new report, Samsung is bringing a new feature called Circle to Search, which will allow users to look up a particular thing in a photo.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Jan 16, 2024, 05:49 PM IST

Representational image of last year's Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Representational image of last year's Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Story Highlights

  • Samsung will announce the Galaxy S24 series on January 17.
  • The trio of smartphones will bring new hardware upgrades.
  • Besides, there will several software advancements, including generative AI.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is coming on January 17 and we are now seeing last-minute leaks that throw light on some of the advanced features you can expect. Several leaks have revealed some new features of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 smartphone, which is scheduled to be unveiled this week, and one such feature is the Google-powered ‘Circle to Search’. This feature will likely allow users to get information about anything in a photo by just circling, highlighting, or scribbling it.

READ MORE
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for under Rs 80k

Several promotional photos leaked by famous tipster Evan Blass appear to showcase several new features — which include the previously-announced ‘Live Translate’ for phone calls, the use of AI to improve zoom at night, as well as an AI-powered ‘Note Assist’ feature in Samsung’s Notes app, reports 9to5Google.

READ MORE
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 available at lowest price

As mentioned in the report, the new Google-powered feature — ‘Circle to Search’ is described as — “Search any image, video, or text on your screen. Circle, highlight, scribble, or tap to pinpoint what you’re curious about, no screenshots necessary”. But Samsung is also introducing its generative artificial intelligence (AI) features with the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. Called the Galaxy AI, the upcoming AI features are likely to power the trio and offer intelligent features to users.

Although specifics are unclear based only on these leaks, this is a new version of Google Lens. The report said it appears to be using the S Pen, but it’s not apparent if that’s the only method to utilise it.

Moreover, the leaks also revealed some of the smartphone specifications, which include a 6.8-inch QHD+ display on Galaxy S24 Ultra, a 6.7-inch QHD+ display on S24+, and a 6.2-inch FHD+ display on S24. The S24 and S24+ will feature 50MP primary cameras, while the S24 Ultra will have a 200MP main camera, the report noted. The Ultra model is likely to retain the periscope telephoto camera in the rear system.

Meanwhile, Samsung has announced the pre-reserve of its Galaxy smartphones in India. Customers can pre-reserve the flagship Galaxy S24 devices by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive stores, Amazon, and leading retail outlets nationwide.

— Written with inputs from IANS

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

Tags

Samsungsamsung galaxy aisamsung galaxy s24 ultra

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language