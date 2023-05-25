Update: As per the leaker, the Galaxy S23 FE may launch launch earlier than Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 since the mass production for the phone is set for August. That’s around the time when the new foldables may arrive. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 4G with 5000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specifications and offers

Original story follows… Also Read - Good news for Google! Samsung may not replace its Search with Bing

Samsung is expected to refresh its FE lineup of phones soon. The last FE smartphone dubbed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was launched back in 2022 and now, the company is rumored to skip S22 FE for the S23 FE. So far, no details about the phone’s launch were confirmed. Now, however, as per a rumor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will launch before the release of Galaxy foldables. Also Read - Samsung launches its Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs in India: Check price, specification, availability

Due to the sluggish sales of the S series, there are predictions that Samsung Electronics will release the 'Galaxy S23 FE' in certain regions before the launch of the new foldable phone. In this case, the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be released around July or August. https://t.co/pxlXiNybq5 — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) May 24, 2023

This means we are looking at a release timeline of July end or August. But if you were concerned about the next FE phone’s launch, there you have it.

If the rumored timeline is to be believed, we are less than two months away from its release. Fortunately, leaks have given out some information about the phone. Let’s take a look.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: What to expect from this year’s Fan Edition?

As the name suggests, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may borrow the design from the new S23 series. However, the internals may differ significantly. Starting with the display, the screen on the S23 FE will likely be of FHD+ resolution. The screen size is yet to be revealed. The screen will refresh at 120Hz and may have Corning Gorilla Glass protection like the predecessor.

The smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto sensor. This 50MP lens would be a big upgrade over the 12 MP main lens on the Galaxy S21 FE. Upfront, it may have a 32MP single camera for selfies, similar to the predecessor.

As for what’s under the roof, the device may come powered by an Exynos chipset. It could be the Exynos 2200 SoC, a step up from the Exynos 2100 in the S21 FE. It could be paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device may pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging support.

It may also feature some sort of wireless charging support. The predecessor came with 15W support. Lastly, we expect the phone to run on Android 13 OS out of the box with Samsung’s One UI 5 on top.

When the Galaxy S23 FE arrives in India, Samsung may launch the phone at around Rs 50,000.

It’s worth noting that all the details above have been obtained through leaks and rumors, that said, let’s wait for Samsung to confirm the same.