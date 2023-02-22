Samsung has recently launched its Galaxy S23 series that includes Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is now expected that the company will launch Samsung Galaxy S23 FE some time in Q3 this year. Ahead of the launch, key details of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online. Also Read - Samsung to manufacture fabless Ambarella's automotive chips

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE expected specifications

As per the Korean tipster Connor, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Usually, the Fan Edition model comes with a slightly trimmed-down hardware and design. It costs cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Also Read - 5G tablet shipments in India grew 170 percent YoY in CY2022: Report

Details of the rumoured smartphone have not been revealed yet, however, they are expected to come out as we move closer to the launch date.

Notably, Samsung did not launch Galaxy S22 FE last year. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in India at Rs 49,999 and offered 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Exynos 2100 processor and offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 13-based OneUI custom skin. It also comes with an IP68 water resistance rating and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens that supports 30x zoom. For selfies and video calls, Galaxy S21 FE sports a 32MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is equipped with a 4500mAh battery that support 25W fast charging. It is available in Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite colour options.