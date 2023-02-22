comscore Samsung Galaxy S23 FE expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
  • Home
  • Mobile
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC
News

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC

Mobiles

Samsung did not launch Galaxy S22 FE last year, instead, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in India at Rs 49,999 back in 2021.

Highlights

  • Samsung did not launch Galaxy S22 FE last year, instead, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in India at Rs 49,999 back in 2021.
  • Samsung is expected that the company will launch Samsung Galaxy S23 FE some time in Q3 this year.
  • Usually, the Fan Edition model comes with a slightly trimmed-down hardware and design.
Samsung Galaxy S22 (6)

Samsung has recently launched its Galaxy S23 series that includes Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is now expected that the company will launch Samsung Galaxy S23 FE some time in Q3 this year. Ahead of the launch, key details of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online. Also Read - Samsung to manufacture fabless Ambarella's automotive chips

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE expected specifications

As per the Korean tipster Connor, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Usually, the Fan Edition model comes with a slightly trimmed-down hardware and design. It costs cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Also Read - 5G tablet shipments in India grew 170 percent YoY in CY2022: Report

Details of the rumoured smartphone have not been revealed yet, however, they are expected to come out as we move closer to the launch date.

Notably, Samsung did not launch Galaxy S22 FE last year. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in India at Rs 49,999 and offered 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Exynos 2100 processor and offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 13-based OneUI custom skin. It also comes with an IP68 water resistance rating and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens that supports 30x zoom. For selfies and video calls, Galaxy S21 FE sports a 32MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is equipped with a 4500mAh battery that support 25W fast charging. It is available in Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite colour options.

  • Published Date: February 22, 2023 5:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 22, 2023 5:26 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Microsoft, Nvidia sign 10-yr deal to bring Xbox PC games to GeForce Now

Vodafone, Google partner on RCS messaging, Android TV, and Pixel phones

Zomato Everyday launched to serve home-cooked meals through app

Nothing Phone 1 now receiving Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 update

Call of Duty: Warzone coming to iOS soon

iQOO Neo 7 Review

Explained: Meta s paid verification service, Meta Verified

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video
How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Features

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?